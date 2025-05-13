Days of Our Lives May 12 Episode Recap: Kate Asks Roman if He Shot EJ; Know His Answer

In the latest episode of Days of Our Lives, which was aired on May 12, 2025, the audience sees Johnny and Chanel have a chat related to EJ’s shooting, during which Chanel points out the times he wished that EJ was dead.

Johnny states that there’s a clear difference between wishing for something and making that a reality. He stated that he did not shoot EJ.

Advertisement

Chanel suggests that he needs to deal with the anger he feels towards his father. Then Paulina enters, and they talk about Sarah’s Sweet Bits treats. After Paulina leaves, Johnny again apologizes to Chanel, stating that he has started therapy and a new job at Titan-DiMera.

He was planning to extend his stay at the Salem Inn. She then tells him that it was time for him to come back home.

Later in the episode, Philip and Alex have a chat, during which Philip wonders why Xander was very determined to buy the hospital

Meanwhile, at the pub, Kate gives Doug training, which also includes the protocol to follow in the event of robbery. She tells him to hand the money to them. She also informs him that Roman keeps a gun in a lockbox.

She then asks Roman where she saw the gun, as she was not able to find it. Kate then calls him out for lying about it. Later, the two have a one-on-one conversation, during which the question arises about him pulling the trigger in EJ.

Advertisement

Roman says that he did not shoot EJ, which makes Kate question his gun, which is missing. Roman reveals that the night EJ was shot was the same night someone took his gun, which may have been used to shoot EJ.

ALSO READ: F1 Trailer: Brad Pitt Gears Up to Race Through Life in Upcoming Joe Kosinski Directorial; WATCH