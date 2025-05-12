Cannes Film Festival 2025 Exclusive: Jacqueline Fernandez to make dazzling return for the second time

The 78th Cannes Film Festival kicks off tomorrow, and it will witness many Hollywood and Indian biggies under one roof. After the successful Met Gala 2025 in New York, celebs are gearing up for another global event. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that among a long list of Indian celebs, Bollywood’s golden girl, Jacqueline Fernandez, is all set to return to the international stage for the second time.

After her dazzling debut at Cannes in 2024, where she turned heads in a shimmering rose gold outfit, Jacqueline is ready to turn up the glamour quotient even further this year. Interestingly, we will also see Alia Bhatt and Janhvi Kapoor gracing the Cannes 2025 red carpet this year.

Who are the jury members of the Cannes Film Festival 2025?

Halle Berry, Payal Kapadia, Alba Rohrwacher, Leïla Slimani, Dieudo Hamadi, Hong Sangsoo, Carlos Reygadas and Jeremy Strong will be taking chairs as jury members.

When and where to watch Cannes 2025 in India?

Cannes kicks off tomorrow, May 13, with the opening ceremony at 7:15 PM (around 10:45 PM IST). One can watch it live on the Festival de Cannes YouTube channel

Cannes Icons

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the OG at the film festival, will return, and we can’t wait to know what’s in store for us. Besides this, Sharmila Tagore will be back for her 2025 outing, but to celebrate the world premiere of Satyajit Ray’s 1970 film Aranyer Din Ratri, called Days and Nights in the Forest.

