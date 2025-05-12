Denim jackets for women: 3 ways to style them like Mira Rajput ft floral embroidery, heart cut-outs

Mira Rajput is known for her demure and classy fashion. The diva combines her styling expertise with everyday basics like a pro and serves looks to swoon over. On exploring Rajput’s fashion feed, one can easily conclude that the beauty maven has a thing for layers. Whether it be corp-core blazers or embellished festive coats, Mira’s art of layering is top-notch. On that note, her denim jackets are something she adorns often, delivering ultimate styling notes. So, let’s get into it:

1. Heart-cut-out denim jacket

Kapoor’s heart-cut-out denim jacket has our hearts. The fashionista donned a waist-length jacket in a washed-out shade. It featured pink buttons and heart cut-outs that were trimmed with pink embroidery. It also boasted a cutesy little heart-cut-out on the shoulder. Mira stylishly layered her pink-accented denim jacket with a white and pink chequered, gingham-style top, exuding playdate vibes.

2. Crop denim jacket

A crop denim jacket is a must-have in every fashionista’s wardrobe. Mira Rajput layered her stunning, structured crop denim jacket over a black tank top, serving ultimate street-chic energy. The body-defining silhouette of the jacket with metallic buttons is perfect to channel biker-girl fashion core. Mira styled her denim flair with white flared pants, ballet flats, and gilded hoops, making her travel look Pinterest worthy.

3. Floral denim jacket

Shahid Kapoor’s wife walked the soulful streets of Stonehenge, UK, in an aesthetic, oversized denim jacket. The lifestyle mogul sported a shirt-style jacket with floral embroidery in vibrant hues. The random placement of the embroidered motifs made her fit playful and chirpy, perfect to don on a travel expedition.

Mira Rajput and her denim affair set the perfect tone for versatile fashion goals. Whether it be her voguish heart-cut-out jacket for everyday slay or floral embroidery denim shirt for a lively trip, mama of 2 knows her denims well.

