5 Celeb PHOTO Spottings: Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli fly out of Mumbai; Shanaya Kapoor, Abhay Verma go out for movie

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli turned heads at the Mumbai Airport on Monday morning, just before the cricketer made headlines with his Test cricket retirement announcement. The star couple wasn’t the only one catching attention; several other Bollywood celebs, from seasoned stars like Suniel Shetty to fresh faces like Shanaya Kapoor and Abhay Verma, were also spotted out and about in the city. Here's a quick look at 5 celeb sightings from May 12, 2025.

1. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli fly out of Mumbai

The beloved power couple, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, made a stylish appearance at Mumbai Airport early Monday. Their airport look came just minutes before Virat officially announced his retirement from Test cricket, making this spotting all the more memorable. Despite being in a bit of a rush, the couple paused to pose for a few quick photos for the paparazzi. Keeping it comfy yet chic, Anushka wore a relaxed striped shirt in pink and blue shades paired with baggy jeans, while Virat opted for a beige linen shirt with matching pants.

2. Suniel Shetty charms fans at the airport

Veteran actor Suniel Shetty was also snapped at the Mumbai airport, and he made sure to win hearts with his sweet gesture—taking the time to click photos with every single fan who approached him. Dressed in a casual t-shirt and jeans, Suniel’s easygoing attitude and humble vibe truly stood out.

3. Sanjana Sanghi exits salon in style

Dil Bechara star Sanjana Sanghi was spotted outside a salon in Mumbai looking fresh and radiant. She donned a lovely pink dress and smiled warmly at the shutterbugs. Her effortless charm and elegant appearance made her candid pictures a treat for fans.

4. Nimrat Kaur keeps it colorful in Mumbai

Actress Nimrat Kaur, known for her role in Dahaad, was clicked by the paps in a unique and colorful coat paired with a plain long skirt. She looked graceful as ever and acknowledged the photographers with a bright smile while making her way through the city.

5. Shanaya Kapoor and Abhay Verma go out for a movie

Shanaya Kapoor and Abhay Verma, who are all set to share screen space in filmmaker Shujaat Saudagar's upcoming project, were spotted outside a Mumbai movie theatre. Dressed casually, the young duo seemed relaxed and cheerful ahead of their new venture. Fans look forward to seeing this fresh pairing on the big screen.

