Baazigar girls Kajol and Shilpa Shetty Kundra's fashionable day out in summer looks in Mumbai

Bollywood queens Kajol and Shilpa Shetty, who we saw together in the iconic movie Baazigar, spent a chill Sunday looking effortlessly gorgeous. Both the actress’s channeled easygoing vibe with the outfits that looked equal parts relaxing and stylish. On one side, the fitness diva rocked her look in a vibrant orange midi-dress. The Dilwale actress was seen in a casual top, jeans, and a cute cardigan. Here is the detailed breakdown of their ensemble!

Shilpa Shetty

Celebrating Mother’s Day with her mom and sister, Shilpa Shetty, was snapped outside a restaurant in a vibrant orange midi-dress. It had a round neckline along with gathering linings and half puffed sleeves. The dress was cinched at her empire waist, perfectly accentuating her silhouette and cascading down, turning into a full-flare and ending at the mid-calf. With the modern design and bright color, the ensemble instantly captured everyone’s attention, making it perfect to wear on morning and afternoon outings.

Styling it right, the actress added striking accessories that consisted of a multi-layered necklace and bracelet. Moreover, a shiny Chanel sling bag was adjusted criss-cross; whereas, her hair was left open in the middle partition, and loose waves added volume to it.

Going bold with her makeup choice, the actress enhanced her facial features with the smoky eyeshadow, blush glow on her cheekbones, and brown shade lipstick as the finishing touch. For footwear, she slipped into classy stilettos.

Kajol

Another actress who was snapped chilling on Sunday was Kajol, dressed in a blue top, layered with a bold red cut-out cardigan. It featured dramatic oversized sleeves, dropped shoulders, and an open front. For the bottom, she chose a white wide-leg pants, giving her look a polished finish.

Keeping her look minimal, the actress covered her eyes with the oversized sunglasses and carried a pink shoulder bag from Mokobara, worth Rs 10,999. In terms of jewelry, she just wore stud earrings. Her hair was perfectly done in half-tied style with the front strands secured in a bag with the clip.

Letting her natural beauty shine through, she opted for a no-makeup look. For the final touch, she wore white footwear.

Both the actresses rocked their Sunday look and we’re noting down the styling cues for next time when we step out.