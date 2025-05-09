EXCLUSIVE: Shahid Kapoor’s fees for Farzi 2 will blow your mind; it's the ‘biggest amount’ in his career

Shahid Kapoor made his debut in the OTT space with the 2023-released Farzi. Directed by Raj & DK, the show became widely popular, and now fans are eagerly waiting for Farzi 2. We have exclusively learned the whopping amount Shahid is going to receive for Season 2.

According to the sources close to the development, Shahid Kapoor’s Farzi 2 is set to go on floors by the end of this year. It has also been revealed that the actor has been paid a premium amount of Rs 45 crore for the upcoming thriller series. Notably, this amount turns out to be the biggest he has ever received for a project to date.

The source revealed that the Kabir Singh actor usually charges Rs 25 to 30 crore per film. However, this time, he has charged more than usual as Farzi is a digital show, and he has a different fee structure for OTT and theatrical releases.

Pinkvilla exclusively informed you last month that Raj & DK are all set to take Farzi 2 on floors from December 2025. A source had shared with us that the director duo, after wrapping up their current project, Rakt Brahmand, will proceed to the pre-production of Farzi 2.

In addition to this, Raj & DK have also discussed the basic trajectory of Farzi 2 with the Devaa actor. The upcoming sequel will see a face-off between Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, and Kay Kay Menon. It is set to premiere in the second half of 2026.

The 2023-released Farzi premiered on Amazon Prime Video. Led by Shahid Kapoor, it also featured Vijay Sethupathi, Raashii Khanna, Bhuvan Arora, and Kavya Thapar among others in the key roles.

Meanwhile, Shahid is currently working on Vishal Bhardwaj’s Arjun Ustara alongside Triptii Dimri. It was just a couple of days back we informed you that Bhardwaj is gearing up for the film's international leg from mid-May in Georgia. The team intends to wrap the shoot by June. The gangster actioner is scheduled to release later this year on December 5, 2025.

