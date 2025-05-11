The Ajay Devgn led Raid 2 has emerged a clean hit at the box office, as the film has overcome the on-going national tensions by recording an excellent trend at the box office in its second weekend. After collecting Rs 94.75 crore in the first week, Raid 2 collected Rs 4.75 crore on the second Friday, followed by a jump to Rs 8.00 crore on Saturday and peaking at Rs 11.75 crore on Sunday. The film has collected Rs 24.50 crore in the second weekend, taking total collections to Rs 119.25 crore.

Raid 2 is on its course to enter the Rs 150 crore at the box office in India, which is a strong result for a non-action genre in the post-pandemic world. Ajay Devgn happens to be one of the very few in modern times to deliver at the box-office with mid-budget films, as he earlier hit the bullseye with Drishyam 2 and Shaitaan as well. Though the genre is catering to the urban markets, the Ajay Devgn factor, aided with conventional hero v/s villain conflict has help the film travel to the tier 2 centers as well.

Of the 119.25 crore till date, approx. 53 percent has come in from the national multiplex chains – PVRInox and Cinepolis – with the remainder coming in from non-national chains and single screens. Raid 2 business is a big plus as the Hindi film industry was struggling through the year, and the film has turned out to be a much-needed hit, along with reasonable successes like Jaat and Kesari 2.

The film should show better hold on 2nd Monday, as the business on 2nd Friday was hit adversely by external factors. There was a sense of negative word of mouth on the digital world in the early days, but it seems that Raid 2 is pretty much well received by the target audience, which reflects in the collections as well. Films are usually showing muted growth on Sunday, but the business of Raid 2 was hit in the first week due to security issues, and the film has done well on Saturday and Sunday to recover from the same.

Raid 2 Day Wise Box Office Collections

Week One: Rs 94.75 crore

2nd Friday: Rs 4.75 crore

2nd Saturday: Rs 8.00 crore

2nd Sunday: Rs 11.50 to Rs 12.00 crore (Estimates)

Total: Rs 119.25 crore

