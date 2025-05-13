Rajinikanth used body-double for maximum action sequences in Coolie? Here’s what we know

Rajinikanth’s iconic presence as an action hero on-screen continues to resonate with fans, even after so many decades. Recent reports now suggest that the 74-year-old has allegedly used a body double to ensure his action sequences are executed to perfection.

According to 123Telugu, Thalaivar’s already completed project Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, marks the first time he has used a body double.

Advertisement

While the senior star had initially allotted 70 days for the shoot, he was reportedly replaced by a body double for nearly 45 days to perform some of the more physically demanding action sequences.

This suggests that Rajinikanth may not have personally filmed a significant portion of the action scenes in Coolie, likely due to the physical intensity of the stunts in relation to his age. However, despite the speculation, this information has not been officially confirmed.

For the unversed, this isn’t the first time news has surfaced about Rajinikanth using a body double in his films.

Earlier, during the shoot of Enthiran, late actor Manoj Bharathiraja was spotted serving as a body double for the Vettaiyan star in one of the film’s crucial scenes.

Coming back to Coolie, the multi-starrer action thriller is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and has already generated significant buzz among fans. The film is set to hit theaters on August 14.

Advertisement

Alongside Rajinikanth, the cast also includes Nagarjuna Akkineni, Upendra Rao, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, and more.

Besides this, the senior Tamil star is currently busy shooting for his other upcoming film, Jailer 2, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. He has been traveling to various locations across South India where the film is being shot.

ALSO READ: Vijay Deverakonda to romance Rashmika Mandanna in Rahul Sankrityan's period drama after 6 years