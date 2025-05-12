Ravi Mohan's alleged GF Kenishaa Francis finally BREAKS SILENCE after ex-wife Aarti's statement: 'Woman up a bit...'

Actor Ravi Mohan and singer Kenishaa Francis have been rumored to be dating ever since he announced his separation from Aarti Ravi. While the two never confirmed their relationship, they were recently spotted together at a star-studded wedding in Chennai. Their public appearance added fuel to the dating rumors, leading to online trolling. It also triggered a wave of support for Aarti Ravi, especially since she had issued a statement. Now, Kenishaa has broken her silence on the matter through her social media handle.

Kenishaa Francis addressed critics in a strongly worded message. She challenged anyone with opinions about her to confront her directly rather than hiding behind public relations. The singer further added that she didn’t care whether they used PR tactics or not.

She also took a dig at women who, in her view, were focusing on others’ lives instead of reflecting on their own. She urged them to "woman up" and suggested that their behavior appeared attention-seeking. Despite the criticism, she ended her message on a lighter note by thanking the rest of the world for their love and support.

In her words, "Ps: if anyone's got anything else to say to me, then try and come say it to my face. Let's see what you got! Don't use your PR, or use it—couldn't care. And all you ladies screaming instead of sweeping your own floor - just kinda woman up a bit more, please? All of you sound like you need some attention now."

Take a look at her full note below:

For the unversed, Aarti Ravi issued a public statement against Ravi Mohan. She revealed that the actor abandoned her and their children. She also shared that he offered no support and left her to face everything alone.

Take a look at her statement below:

Despite this, Ravi Mohan and Kenishaa Francis made public appearances not once but twice. While they have been rumored to be dating, they have not yet confirmed their relationship.

