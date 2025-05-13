Vijay Deverakonda to romance Rashmika Mandanna in Rahul Sankrityan's period drama after 6 years

Vijay Deverakonda has already teased audiences with his impeccable lineup of films ahead, including Kingdom, VD14 and SVC59. And now, the latest report claimed that his alleged GF, Rashmika Mandanna, is in the race to join one of these projects as the leading lady.

According to an India Glitz report, Rashmika will be taking up the lead female role for Vijay’s period drama project VD14, directed by Rahul Sankrityan. The Pushpa 2 actress had allegedly liked the script of the project at first glance and immediately agreed.

Advertisement

However, while the production of VD14 has already started, Rashmika Mandanna will only be able to join in after completing her pending film schedules with Kuberaa, Thama and The Girlfriend.

The diva’s allocated dates for the new venture are thus only after all three are ticked off. Nonetheless, these remain unconfirmed for now until any official announcement is made by the actress or from the makers’ sides.

Well, it is no new fact that Vijay Deverakonda is rumored to be dating Rashmika Mandanna. The adorable alleged couple keeps on dropping hints about their relationship on social media, be it through messages to one another or sharing pictures from similar backgrounds.

For instance, on Vijay’s birthday recently, Rashmika posted a cute picture of the Kingdom actor on her IG stories.

Check it out here:

She penned a special message for her beau and apologized for wishing him a little late. In her words, “I am super late yet again but happiesttttt birthday, vijju. I hope your days are filled with all the blessings and love joy health wealth peace and everything else.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Narivetta release date, plot, full star cast: All about Tovino Thomas, Suraj Venjaramoodu's Malayalam cop thriller film