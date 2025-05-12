Wamiqa Gabbi looks ethereal in garden-esque hand-painted kurta set worth Rs 68,500

Wamiqa Gabbi has not broken the streak of serving butterfly-inspired outfits as a part of her upcoming movie, Bhool Chuk Maaf’s, promo looks. The highly anticipated rom-com’s release is postponed, which means more papillon-inspired sways by Gabbi. The actress has served so many butterfly-esque looks till now that it can have its own fashion genre, and we’re not complaining; in fact, we are here to take styling notes. So, let’s get into it!

Wamiqa Gabbi took to Instagram to, once again, mesmerize her fans with her ethereal beauty. The actress donned a stunning organza dupatta from the brand Picchika, and the gorgeous set comes with a hefty price tag of Rs 68,500. The tailoring of the suit elevated the artisanal piece into a gorgeous affair. Gabbi’s Anarkali suit was the best of both worlds—traditional and contemporary—as the ethnic sway flaunted a deep scooped neckline with spaghetti straps. The kurta, cinched at the bodice, cascaded into a beautiful twirly flair—a twirl every fashionista dreams of.

Gabbi’s outfit exuded a surreal charm as the billowy organza fabric featured hand-painted flora and fauna, including, of course, butterflies. Turning fabric into a canvas, the artists worked their magic by painting whimsical botanical patterns in blush pink and icy blue shades. The outfit was further accentuated with hand-embroidered gota & sequins sitara work.

The Baby John actress slung the organza dupatta over her shoulders and posed playfully, bringing dramatic and nostalgic Bollywood romance vibes to her look. Keeping up with her garden-esque outfit theme, the actress accessorized her outfit with intricate floral dangle earrings and a couple of chunky rings.

Wamiqa’s hair, styled by Forum Gotecha, was a work of art as it impeccably complemented the actress’s fairytale-inspired flair. The artist styled Gabbi’s hair in a tangled braid, decorated with flowers and a butterfly hair clip. She tossed her front hair in loose strands, gorgeously framing her face.

The Fursat muse adorned a low-key makeup with a flawless base, lightly blushed up with a peach tint. She flaunted warm brown eyeshadows and rimmed her waterline with black kohl. The beauty maven completed her makeup with light pink lipstick, keeping her look naturally stunning.

