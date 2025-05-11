The Royals Ending Explained: Will Ishaan Khatter's Aviraaj and Bhumi Pednekar's Sophia's love survive amid Maharaja's throne crisis?

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers related to The Royals.

Netflix's drama The Royals came to an emotional and dramatic conclusion, tying together romance, royalty, and revelations. Set against the opulence of Morpur Palace, the finale centered around Prince Aviraaj aka Fizzy (played by Ishaan Khatter) and Sophia (played by Bhumi Pednekar) as they faced pivotal moments in both their personal lives and professional ambitions.

Aviraaj is the reckless and arrogant eldest son of King Yuvanath (Milind Soman). Living in New York, he squanders his inheritance on expensive luxuries. He meets Sophia Shekhar, a fierce and successful CEO, at an award function, and despite their heated initial clash, sparks fly between them. Their relationship starts on a rocky note but soon becomes more complicated.

Six months after King Yuvanath's death, Fizzy returns to Morpur to reunite with his family: his mother, Queen Padmaja (Sakshi Tanwar), his siblings Diggy and Jinnie, and his grandmother.

Reading his father's will reveals shocking news: Fizzy inherits Motibagh palace, while the rest of the family receives minimal portions. However, a substantial portion of the inheritance is left to a mysterious person named Maurice, pushing the family towards financial ruin. To save the palace, they must find Maurice or come up with another solution.

Sophia, who is determined to turn Motibagh into a royal B&B hotel, enters the picture. She convinces her investor, Zubin, to fund the project, and she and Fizzy clash over their visions and personal grievances.

Despite the tension, they strike a deal, and Sophia starts revamping the palace, including promotional ideas like "Polo with the Prince." Fizzy, driven by revenge, attempts to sabotage her efforts, straining their professional relationship and causing further complications with her investors.

As the story unfolds, Fizzy struggles with the responsibility of becoming Maharaja, compounded by his complicated relationship with his father. The tensions between Fizzy and Sophia build as they continue their tumultuous relationship, with Fizzy dating Ayesha (Nora Fatehi), but ultimately returning to Sophia after realizing his mistakes.

The plot takes a dramatic turn when Fizzy discovers a letter from his late father revealing a secret love affair with Maurice. Deeply affected, Fizzy decides to make amends and brings Sophia back, apologizing for his past actions. Sophia organizes a fundraiser to raise money to save the Motibagh project, impressing Zubin, who offers her the CEO position. She declines but hints at starting a company with Fizzy.

In the final twist, Maurice publishes a book about his relationship with King Yuvanath, which leads to a media storm about Fizzy's true parentage. The shocker comes when Maharaja Dhondi leaks information suggesting that Fizzy might be an illegitimate son of Queen Padmaja, throwing their royal future into chaos.

The Royals concludes its first season on an emotional and suspenseful note, as Fizzy is visibly shaken by the shocking revelation about his identity. Though Sophia tries to support him by walking him out of the press event, Fizzy lets go of her hand and exits alone, suggesting more turbulence ahead in their relationship. The season wraps up with a cliffhanger, setting the stage for unanswered questions to be explored in a potential second season.

