Don't Say You Love Me: Who is BTS' Jin's female lead in Echo title track release? Singer to romance THIS actress

BTS member Jin is set to make his much-awaited solo comeback by releasing a seven-track Echo album in a week. Ahead of that, he unveiled posters for the lead single Don't Say You Love Me, featuring a mystery woman that sparked curiosity among fans. On May 13, Jin's agency finally put an end to all speculation by announcing the identity of the woman starring as Jin's girlfriend in the poignant music video as reported by K-media outlet Star News.

Don't Say You Love Me's concept revolves around lovers who are unable to let go of each other even when the relationship turns toxic. The posters depicted Jin in a romantic scenario with a woman, leaving fans eager to discover who would be sharing the screen with the BTS member and witnessing his acting side. As per Star News, Jin's agency BIGHIT MUSIC shared with them that the female lead in Don't Say You Love Me was an actress. She is none other than the highly-speculated Shin Se Kyung of Run On drama.

A large number of fans already predicted her presence in the main Echo track, sharing it on fan discussion portal Pannchoa. With Jin's agency confirming the rumours to be true, fans are over the moon at the talented actress' on-screen union with the artist. The posters showcased Jin running hand-in-hand with Shin Se Kyung, painting a picture of an exciting yet innocent love. In another one, he can be seen standing face to face with the actress, showcasing either a climactic confrontation regarding the relationship's future or portraying a romantic eyes-locking scene.

The posters and the song descriptions already made it clear that Don't Say You Love Me will feature poignant lyrics, promising a heart-wrenching listening experience. In Jin's recently released clip from his variety show Screwballs appearance, the BTS member was heard spoiling a bit of the song's story concept. Jin said the track was about "lovers on the verge of breakups, going 'I'd die without you'.

The taglines "Mixed eyes and tangled hearts" and "A man left alone at the place where the love has left, will we be able to love again?" displayed on the poster added on to the sentiment.

