Top TV Newsmakers of the Week: Pawandeep Rajan's accident, FIR lodged against Ajaz Khan, Battleground winner announced and more

Trigger Warning: The article contains mention of rape and abuse.

This week was quite dramatic in the TV industry, featuring several significant events and revelations that made headlines. Some incidents included Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan's unfortunate accident, Bigg Boss 7 fame Ajaz Khan facing trouble due to accusations of r*pe, Vaibhavi Hankare's exit from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin only after three months, to Samay Raina being summoned for new accusations.

Advertisement

Here are Top TV Newsmakers of the Week:

Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan's accident

Indian Idol winner Pawandeep Rajan was involved in a serious accident on May 5 near Moradabad, UP, while traveling to Delhi to catch a flight to Ahmedabad for an event. He sustained fractures in both legs and a head injury. Initially, he was taken to a government hospital for immediate medical assistance.

Due to the severity of his injuries, he was later transferred to the ICU of a private hospital. Pawandeep's family arranged for his transfer to Fortis Hospital in Noida for specialized care. According to the latest health update, he has undergone multiple surgeries, remains in the ICU, and is on the path to recovery.

Here's an update about Pawandeep Rajan's health-

Vaibhavi Hankare's exit from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Vaibhavi Hankare, who played Tejaswini, will no longer be a part of the show. She joined the cast after the storyline shifted from Bhavika Sharma and Hitesh Bharadwaj. Although Vaibhavi took on the lead role at the end of January 2025, her journey came to an end in April 2025. She shared 20 photos with her co-stars and penned a heartfelt note expressing her gratitude to her fans and fellow actors, highlighting how quickly her bond with them formed over just three months. With Vaibhavi's departure, Bhavika Sharma has rejoined the cast to take on the lead role once again.

Advertisement

Take a look at Vaibhavi Hankare's post here-

FIR lodged against Ajaz Khan

Ajaz Khan, the controversial personality who was also seen in Bigg Boss 7, is facing legal trouble following a complaint filed against him on May 5. A case was registered at the Charkop police station after a 30-year-old woman accused him of raping her under the pretense of marriage and claiming he would help her enter the entertainment industry.

According to the complainant, Ajaz assaulted her at her home on March 25, 2025, and continued to do so multiple times while promising to marry her and take responsibility for her. The Mumbai Police are currently searching for Ajaz, as he has reportedly gone missing after the FIR was lodged against him.

Samay Raina summoned

The Supreme Court has summoned Samay Raina and four others to personally appear before the court due to allegedly making insensitive remarks about individuals with disabilities. This summons is in response to a petition filed by an NGO accusing them of mocking people with disabilities. The bench warned that serious action would be taken against them if they fail to appear before the Supreme Court.

Advertisement

Ayesha Khan on not doing film with Dulquer Salmaan

After her stint in Bigg Boss 17, Ayesha Khan signed a Telugu film starring the popular star Dulquer Salmaan. Ayesha was supposed to be a part of Lucky Baskhar. However, despite being confirmed, Ayesha was absent from the movie. While talking to Pinkvilla, Ayesha revealed why she couldn't do Dulquer Salmaan's hit project, Lucky Baskhar. She disclosed, "That film has already been released, and the dates did not match, so it never happened."

Dipika Kakar's brand shutting down rumours

Reports recently surfaced that Dipika Kakar's brand is shutting down due to poor-quality products. However, Shoaib later rubbished these reports and called the news fake. When a fan asked him for an update on it, Shoaib informed that there has been a delay in delivering the products, but the brand is not shut. Shoaib said, "Yes, there is a little delay. What was the reason for the delay, and why it happened? I will tell you that sometime later. But now I can give you an update that yes, new stock is coming soon."

Advertisement

Battleground winner announced

Battleground grand finale episode aired on May 10, 2025. Four teams - Haryana Bulls (led by Rajat Dalal), Mumbai Strikers (led by Rubina Dilaik), Delhi Dominators (led by Abhishek Malhan), and UP Dabangg (led by Neeraj Goyat)—competed in the show. Abhishek Malhan's team, Delhi Dominators members Rounak Gulia and Nisha Mishra, emerged as winners of Battleground.

Take a look at the post here-

Gautami Kapoor's comment

In a recent interview with Hauterrfly, Gautami Kapoor revealed how she discussed the topic of intimacy with her daughter and even shared how she wanted to give a s*x toy to her when she turned 16. Gautami shared how her girl was shocked after the actress expressed her wish to gift a s*x toy or a vibrator to her. Gautami, who is a mother to a 19-year-old, explained how she felt important to have this discussion with her daughter as she wants her child to experience everything.

Parth confirms his exit from CID

Parth Samthaan, who recently entered CID, has confirmed his exit from the show. He exclusively told Pinkvilla, "It’s been an absolute pleasure to be a part of a cult show like CID, even if it’s just for a brief period. I was on board for a few episodes only, a guest appearance, but later got extended for a couple of months."

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for regular updates about the TV industry!

ALSO READ: CID POLL: Are you liking Parth Samthaan as ACP Ayushman? VOTE