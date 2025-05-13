Cannes Film Festival 2025: Here's what is keeping Shalini Passi excited for her glamorous debut

After the MET Gala 2025, the fashion and entertainment industry is looking forward to the upcoming 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. At the prestigious event, many Indian celebs will be marking their presence. Among them is Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives’ fame, Shalini Passi.

While talking to IANS, Shalini Passi shared her excitement about being part of the Cannes Film Festival 2025, where she will be representing an Indian brand. Calling her collaboration a “meaningful opportunity”, Passi stated that the event will help her showcase the exceptional artistry and craftsmanship that India offers to the world on the prestigious red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival. “I look forward to being part of this celebration that bridges Indian creativity with global appreciation,” stated the Delhi socialite.

Apart from her, Alia Bhatt is also expected to make her much-anticipated debut at Cannes 2025. It’s a known fact that Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor’s film, Homebound, will premiere at the event. Seems like Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s daughter will also be making her presence felt at the red carpet of the international film festival. Khatter is also anticipated to grace the event.

Cannes can’t be complete without the mega appearance of its veteran, Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Apart from them, senior B-town star, Sharmila Tagore, will attend a special screening of Satyajit Ray's classic movie, Aranyer Din Ratri, at the festival.

Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Jacqueline Fernandez is set to attend the global event for the second time after her debut at Cannes in 2024. Apart from them, Urvashi Rautela, the producer of Homebound, Karan Johar, and the film’s director, Neeraj Ghaywan, will also attend the Cannes Film Festival 2025.

After making her head-turning debut at the MET Gala 2025, pregnant Kiara Advani is anticipated to attend the upcoming event in France. Cannes 2024 winner, filmmaker Payal Kapadia, will be one of the jury members of the event along with Halle Berry, Alba Rohrwacher, Leïla Slimani, Dieudo Hamadi, Hong Sangsoo, Carlos Reygadas, and Jeremy Strong. For the unknown, the global event will take place from May 13 to 24, 2025.

