POLL RESULT: Fans pick best-dressed Bollywood celeb at Met Gala 2025, and we ain't surprised by the winner

The Met Gala 2025 dazzled with its theme, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” celebrating bold, symbolic fashion and storytelling through custom looks aligning with the “Tailored for You” dress code. Among the standout attendees, Bollywood's presence was notably strong, with stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Kiara Advani, Priyanka Chopra, and Diljit Dosanjh gracing the red carpet. In a recent Pinkvilla poll, fans were asked to vote for the best-dressed Bollywood celebrity at the event, and the results are in.

Advertisement

Diljit Dosanjh emerged as the clear favorite, securing 44.44% of the votes. Making his Met Gala debut, Dosanjh paid homage to his Punjabi heritage by donning a regal Prabal Gurung ensemble inspired by Maharaja Bhupinder Singh. His attire featured an ivory sherwani, a matching turban, traditional jewelry, and a ceremonial sword, blending cultural pride with high fashion. This look not only resonated with fans but also earned him the top spot in Vogue's Best Dressed poll, surpassing global icons like Zendaya and Rihanna.



Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan made his much-anticipated Met Gala debut, capturing 27.08% of the fan votes. Accompanied by designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Khan wore a black overcoat adorned with intricate jewelry, exuding a gangster-chic vibe that turned heads and marked a significant moment for Indian representation at the event.



Kiara Advani, also making her Met Gala debut, garnered 15.28% of the votes. She captivated audiences with her fashion-forward look, proudly showcasing her baby bump. Her presence and style were widely applauded, establishing her as a true fashion icon.



Met Gala veteran Priyanka Chopra appeared in a classic polka dot dress, embodying timeless elegance. While she didn't secure a significant portion of the fan votes (13.19%) in this poll, her consistent presence at the event continues to highlight her status as a global fashion icon.



The poll results underscore the diverse fashion sensibilities Bollywood stars bring to international platforms like the Met Gala. Diljit Dosanjh's fusion of traditional Punjabi elements with contemporary design not only captivated fans but also set a new benchmark for cultural representation on the global stage.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: POLL RESULT: Fans pick Jaideep Ahlawat’s best OTT character and the winner is a no-brainer