On Friday morning, PVRInox sent a legal notice to the Dinesh Vijan-led Maddock Films along with Pen Marudhar claiming damages caused due to the withdrawal of the release of the Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi-led Bhool Chuk Maaf. The leading exhibition network claimed that they suffered losses to the tune of Rs 60 crore, due to the promotional efforts taken by them to promote Bhool Chuk Maaf at their properties across India. However, if we think from the point of view of the producers, the entire investment on Bhool Chuk Maaf has been made by Maddock, and they are allowed to take a decision that’s in the best interest of their film, as there looms an uncertainty over the footfalls in cinema halls due to the on-going conflict at the borders.

“They are not liable to answer anyone. Cinema halls in Jodhpur, and Punjab are shut, whereas the cinema halls in cities like Delhi are non-operational in the night shows. With the cancellation of IPL, it was a no-brainer for the producers to delay the release of Bhol Chuk Maaf. Since the KDM’s were already loaded all across the globe, there was a possibility of piracy too, which pushed the makers to go for a direct-to-digital release without much of a delay. What if Maddock held back on the release for a month, but a lapse in security leads to the leak of content? Eventually, the investment in Bhool Chuk Maaf is made by Maddock, and PVRInox have no stake to be a part of decision-making process,” reveals an insider.

The compensation of Rs 60 crore has been claimed by PVRInox basis the following pointers: Trailer placements during prime programming slots across thousands of screens, explosive poster and banner displays across cinema properties, standee display across high footfall properties, social media promotions and operational planning on confirmed release timelines.

The hearing took place in Mumbai on Friday at 3 PM, with both parties (Team PVRInox and Team Bhool Chuk Maaf) arguing about the ‘thoughts and repercussions’ of Bhool Chuk Maaf taking a direct-to-digital route. “While team PVRInox fought against Maddock Films and Pen Marudhar for pulling the film from theatrical medium with prior intimation to the exhibitors. No discussions were initiated with the exhibition community and the release was pulled back after opening the advance bookings, resulting in a loss to the exhibitors. They backed out from the commitment of theatrical release, leading to a last-minute chaos in programming. Team Bhool Chuk Maaf has claimed to take the route for the safety of the audience in midst of on-going conflict in the country. It’s insensitive to invite audience to the cinema halls for a comedy film in the midst of a national issue. Team Bhool Chuk Maaf also put their point of view citing the suspension of IPL as also closure of cinema halls in North India. Entertainment is the last thing people are looking for in grim times,” reveals an insider from the industry.

The judge heard out both the parties, and will be passing a judgement on the case on Monday. While PVRInox’s contention about the decision of film going OTT without prior intimation might still hold some ground, there is a big question in the industry over the claims of demanding Rs 60 crore from Maddock Films. “Which film has a marketing budget of Rs 60 crore? The maximum that a producer invests in marketing is Rs 25 crore, and Bhool Chuk Maaf is a small film with a restrained marketing budget. The ask holds no value. Logically speaking, marketing of Rs 60 crore in PVRInox alone, would mean expectations of Bhool Chuk Maaf earning Rs 350 crore in India. That’s funny,” the insider shared.

Meanwhile, a source from PVRInox claimed, “It is highly unfortunate that a project promoted on this scale was pulled without any formal communication. As India’s leading theatrical platform, we invest heavily in campaigns in good faith and expect our content partners to uphold basic standards of professionalism. The film has taken a direct to digital release due to poor advance.” There are mummers of disappointment in the distribution community about the sudden release of the film on Prime Video, but nothing of that leads to legal consequences.

Interestingly, in the last 18 months, Maddock has released films like Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Munjya, Stree 2, Sky Force, and Chhaava on the big screen, contributing more than 60 percent to the total theatrical business of Hindi Films. Some of them were even distributed by PVRInox in India. The fight between PVRInox and Team Bhool Chuk Maaf will reach a conclusion on Monday, but we put forth both point of views, and it is on the readers to decide for now on who is right? Do let us know!

