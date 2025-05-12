BTS' Jin reveals story concept for Don't Say You Love Me comeback and it's something ARMY has been waiting for

BTS's Jin is on a roll, gracing various shows and captivating audiences everywhere. After charming fans as the host of RUN JIN and stealing the spotlight as a beloved player on Kian's Bizzare B&B, he's now making waves with his stunning appearance on Screwballs, leaving fans swooning over his visuals. Additionally, Jin gave fans a deeper look into his upcoming album Echo, sharing the story behind its main track.

Jin recently unveiled the highlight medley of the tracklist of his upcoming album Echo. On the May 11 clip of Screwballs, Jin was heard revealing the subject matter of Don't Say You Love Me, sparking a range of reactions from enthusiastic fans. The clip immediately went viral on social media, with some making hilarious comments on the same. Jin mentioned Echo's main track is about "lovers on the verge of breakups, going 'I'd die without you'." BTS' ARMY has been waiting for Jin to lend his angelic vocals to a romantic song.

However, they did not expect it to be an almost breakup song. Many praised the artist for his exploration of new genres, while some jokingly asked "Who broke your his hearteu." Some others, echoing the sentiments of the song, said, "I'll die without you too seokjin." A few funny fans interpreted the BTS vocalist's comment as being a warning to them to stream his Echo album's songs, contributing to their popularity, else losing the right to call themselves his fans. However, all of these were said in pure humour, with no deep meaning or ill intention.

Don't Say You Love Me already won hearts with its soothing music build-up. With the additional information of the track details, fans can't contain their excitement anymore. Besides this segment of the show, Jin's entry in Screwballs also sparked significant buzz among fans. They gushed over his unmasking scene, being impressed by his sculpted facial features. Netflix Philippines rightly captioned it as "pov: you’re unmasking jin and revealing his worldwide handsome face."

