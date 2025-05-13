5 movies on Netflix, Prime Video with twists no one saw coming: Darlings to Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

An avid cinema lover often succeeds in guessing the ending of movies before the film hits its climax. But an ace filmmaker makes sure the audience is hooked till the last frame by adding unexpected twists and turns throughout the movie. Darlings, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, and Haseen Dilruba are some films that were successful in doing so.

Take a look at 5 films on OTT with unpredictable twists:

1. Darlings

Where to watch: Netflix

Alia Bhatt starred in a black comedy film and impressed the audience, yet again, with her acting prowess. In the 2022 movie directed by Jasmeet K. Reen, she is joined by Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma, and Roshan Mathew. Towards the end, it seems like the wife and her mother were successful in pulling off their deadly plan of killing the husband. But an unexpected twist keeps the mother and daughter from making the grave mistake.

2. Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

Where to watch: Prime Video

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam is a classic romance film that almost every cinephile has watched. The 1999 drama showcases a love triangle that is hit by unexpected twists at every turn. But what hit the audience hard was the ending of the film, which was beautifully showcased by director Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

3. Haseen Dilruba

Where to watch: Netflix

Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, and Harshvardhan Rane’s Haseen Dillruba is a mystery in itself. The moment the viewer thinks they have cracked the case, an unforeseen twist takes them by surprise. Directed by Vinil Mathew and written by Kanika Dhillon, the success of the 2021 romantic thriller prompted the makers to come up with its sequel titled Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba.

4. Baghban

Where to watch: Prime Video

After the epic start of this family drama, almost everyone watching the film would sympathize with the elder couple. One would think that the parents would disown their kids for making them go through so much pain in Baghban. But the ending of this Ravi Chopra is unexpected and heartwarming.

5. Duplicate

Where to watch: Netflix

Shah Rukh Khan’s portrayal of Bablu Chaudhary and Manu Dada in Duplicate thoroughly entertained his fans. The 1998 action-comedy film, directed by Mahesh Bhatt, also features Juhi Chawla and Sonali Bendre in key roles.

