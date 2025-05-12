Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Major heartbreak for fans; Armaan-Abhira to get separated

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is currently going through a lot of twists and turns, keeping the audience glued to their TV screens. After making the viewers worried, Abhira and Armaan's baby, Pookie, is finally home. However, the possessive father isn't convinced that Abhira can take care of the newborn baby girl.

Advertisement

Amid all the high-voltage drama, the makers have decided to take a 5–7-year leap with the couple getting separated. Read on to know what to expect next from the trending Star Plus show.

In the latest promo of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, featuring Samridhii Shukla and Rohit Purohit, we see how Abhira is all worked up when the newborn girl child, Pookie, gets sick. This is when Armaan enters the frame, insulting Abhira and questioning her motherhood. He brutally takes the baby from Abhira, blaming her for not following his lead and neglecting the child.

“Shayad Pookie Ruhi ke saath he comfortable hai. Abhira ka Pookie ke saath koi connection he nahi hai. Kyunki Abhira ne ise janam nhi diya hai. Abhira apni hi bachi ke liye ajnabee hai. (Maybe Pookie is more comfortable with Ruhi. Abhira doesn't have any connection with Pookie because she didn't give birth to her. Abhira is a stranger to her baby)" says Armaan.

Advertisement

Such harsh words leave Abhira heartbroken. Seems like Armaan’s increasing possessiveness towards his daughter would become a major factor that would lead to the couple parting ways in the near future.

According to reports, the show will be fast-forwarded to 5-7 years when Pookie will be all grown up. By then, the couple would separate and start living apart. While Armaan gets to stay with his second child in the Poddar house, Abhira will be living far away from them. As the relationship of the couple continues to go through a rough patch, the introduction of Pookie’s new nanny in the show would raise many eyebrows.

On one hand, Abhira bids adieu to Armaan and his family to move to Punjab; on the other, her ex-husband would also have a secret admirer after the leap. It was also reported that actress Urwa Rumani will play the role of Pookie in the popular TV serial.

Advertisement

To know what happens next in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Will Armaan and Abhira lose their second child also?