Ram Charan’s wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela's 5 expensive outfits in blue

Ram Charan’s wife, Upasana Kamineni Konidela, has always left us awestruck with her simple yet luxurious fashion. The entrepreneur is quite active on social media, constantly posting her stunning looks and life updates, and looking at her feed, we can say she definitely has a soft corner for the color blue.

Here, we’ve got Upasana’s 5 stunning and expensive blue outfits for various occasions.

1. Co-ord set

From a private party during her sister’s wedding celebration, Upasana got dressed in the blue co-ord set by Gucci featuring an embroidered silk skirt that costs Rs 1,65,930. It was a pencil skirt with a midi-length, perfect for a stylish party look.

Giving her look a monochrome touch, she paired it with the matching silk top worth Rs 1,27,305. With the crew neckline, oversized half-sleeves, and crop length, the top added to the modern edge.

2. Pencil skirt

Ram Charan’s wife looked elegant in a lightweight blue shirt with button-down and full sleeves. Giving her appearance a polished touch, she decided to tuck it into the pencil skirt from the renowned brand, Zimmermann, costing Rs 79,402. It was a lace pencil skirt that fit tight to her waist and cascaded down to her ankle, making it perfect for formal occasions.

3. Full-length dress

Enjoying her food, the entrepreneur slipped into a blue Malie Princi dress worth Rs 23,000. It was a full-length dress with a straight neckline and short puffed sleeves, giving it a trendy edge. This celebrity-inspired ensemble is perfect to keep your vacation or any casual outing look effortless and stylish.

4. Wool Jumper

Celebrating Christmas with her family, Upasana wore Ralph Lauren’s blue wool polo bear family jumper worth Rs 72,751. It had a turtleneck and full sleeves that she effortlessly rolled up for a relaxing vibe.

Keeping her festive look casual, she paired it with black tights. It’s the kind of pair you can don on chilly dates to feel warm and stylish.

5. Saree

To round off, Upasana owned expensive blue outfits. For the last look, we have her elegant and glamorous look in a saree by Manish Malhotra. It was a sheer saree that she draped traditionally with clean pleats on her waist and pallu secured from one end to the blouse and the other left gracefully to fall on her arms.

Upasana styled this saree with a net neck blue blouse with the half-sleeves featuring delicate embroidery at the edge. It was perfect to make an impression at family functions and wedding celebrations.

From casual outings, vacations, to wedding celebrations, Upasana’s luxurious blue ensemble is just perfect.

