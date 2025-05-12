Cannes 2025: Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor's debut to Aishwarya Rai's return; celebs all set to grace film festival's 78th edition

The 78th Cannes Film Festival, running from May 13 to 24, 2025, is set to showcase a vibrant blend of Indian cinema's emerging talents and seasoned icons. This year, the red carpet will witness a mix of debut appearances and celebrated returns, highlighting India's dynamic presence on the global cinematic stage.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt is poised to make her much-anticipated debut at Cannes 2025. Attending as a global ambassador for L'Oréal Paris, we cannot wait to see Bhatt's attire for the film festival.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor will also mark her Cannes debut with the global premiere of her film Homebound. Known for her sartorial elegance, Kapoor is expected to make a significant impression on the red carpet.

Ishaan Khatter

Ishaan Khatter, co-starring in Homebound, is also anticipated to grace the red carpet. His distinctive fashion sense, blending traditional and contemporary styles, makes his debut appearance highly anticipated.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, a veteran of the Cannes red carpet for over two decades, is set to return, reaffirming her status as a global fashion and film icon.

Sharmila Tagore

Sharmila Tagore will attend a special screening of the 4K restored version of Satyajit Ray's Aranyer Din Ratri, a film in which she originally starred. Her presence adds a touch of classic Indian cinema to the festival.

Payal Kapadia

After her acclaimed win at Cannes 2024, Payal Kapadia returns this year as a member of the esteemed jury panel. Her continued involvement highlights the growing recognition of Indian filmmakers on the international stage.

Karan Johar

Karan Johar, the producer of Homebound, is expected to attend the festival. Known for his distinctive fashion statements, Johar's presence bridges the gap between Bollywood's established figures and its emerging talents.

Neeraj Ghaywan

Neeraj Ghaywan, director of Homebound, returns to Cannes after his debut film Masaan received accolades in 2015. His latest work's selection in the 'Un Certain Regard' category marks another milestone in his international journey.

Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Rautela, known for her bold fashion choices, is set to make another appearance at Cannes. Her presence continues to add glamour and intrigue to the festival's red carpet.

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani, recently spotted en route to France, is anticipated to attend Cannes 2025. Her participation signifies the expanding footprint of Indian actors in global cinema events.

