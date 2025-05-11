Retro vs Tourist Family Tamil Nadu Box Office: Suriya starrer shows poor hold against relatively smaller Sasikumar's comedy drama

The box office clash between Retro and Tourist Family became a talking point in Tamil Nadu. The Suriya and Pooja Hegde starrer took a solid opening of Rs 14 crore but failed to maintain the momentum, while the latter starring Sasikumar in the lead is witnessing a rock-solid box office trend post a good opening day.

Retro had wrapped its opening weekend at a relatively higher figure of Rs 34.50 crore than Tourist Family's Rs 10.55 crore of weekend cume. As soon as the opening weekend ended, the Suriya starrer witnessed a massive dent in show count as it couldn't perform on the expected lines.

Benefited by this, the Tourist Family saw an instant boost in its collections. The Sasikumar starrer small movie continued to show better trends than its rival release and managed to bridge the gap.

By the end of the 2nd weekend, the total cume of Retro stands at Rs 45.90 crore while Tourist Family raked in over Rs 36.50 crore at the Tamil box office. It will be interesting to see whether the family drama can top the final cume of Karthik Subbaraj's movie by the end of its theatrical run.

Day-wise box office comparison of Retro and Tourist Family in Tamil Nadu:

Day Retro Tourist Family 1 Rs 14 crore Rs 2 crore 2 Rs 6.50 crore Rs 1.60 crore 3 Rs 7 crore Rs 2.90 crore 4 Rs 7 crore Rs 4.05 crore 5 Rs 2.50 crore Rs 2.65 crore 6 Rs 2 crore Rs 2.55 crore 7 Rs 1.75 crore Rs 2.50 crore 8 Rs 1.35 crore Rs 2.75 crore 9 Rs 1 crore Rs 3.25 crore 10 Rs 1.40 crore Rs 5.75 crore 11 Rs 1.65 crore (est.) Rs 6.5 crore (est.) Total Rs 45.90 crore Rs 36.5 crore

Retro and Tourist Family in cinemas

