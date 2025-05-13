Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja thinks some people are doing his 'zindagi barbaad'; cites Anil Kapoor, Suniel Shetty's careers

Govinda’s wife, Sunita Ahuja, is known for spilling facts, no matter how harsh they are. Yet again, she spoke her mind in a recent interview with Zoom. The Bollywood actor stated that she, along with her two kids, is eager to see the Hero No. 1 actor on the big screen. However, some people are ruining her husband’s life by giving him bad advice. She also cited examples of Anil Kapoor and Suniel Shetty's careers. Read on!

While talking to the above-mentioned publication, Sunita Ahuja stated that she always tells her husband, Govinda, that he is the king of the 90s. But she feels the hero should have better company. “Why is a legend like you sitting at home? Actors of your age are doing so much work, including Anil Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, and Jackie Shroff. Why don’t you work?” she often asks the Partner actor.

Talking more about the people the Bollywood actor hangs out with, his wife stated that no one tells him the reality that the era is gone and the audience isn’t watching 90s-style films. “Uski zindagi barbaad kyu kar rahe ho do kaudi ke paison ke lie? (Why are you ruining his life for some money?) Tell him to lose weight or look handsome,” she expressed, hinting at the people with whom Govinda spends his time.

Just like the Raja Babu actor’s fans, she feels bad when such a legendary actor is sitting at home. Sunita admitted that back in the day, there was no one like Govinda. But now, he has to do good films and choose good directors, and this is the area where he is lacking.

For the unknown, Sunita used to manage her partner’s work, but not anymore. Sharing the reason behind it, the mother of Tina and Yashvardhan Ahuja shared that she suggested Govinda to work in the OTT medium, which he refused because he only wants to do films on the big screen.

“I don’t even manage his work now. 38 years tereko jhel liya, tu sunta toh hai nahi. Ab jinki sunn raha hai, usme bhi karke dekhle kya kar sakta hai. (I have tolerated you for 38 years, you don’t even listen. Now, listen to the people who are with you and see what you can do)" she concluded.

