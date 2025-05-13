Bollywood Newswrap, May 12: Anushka's emotional post on Virat's Test cricket retirement; Priyanka's sweet message for Ibrahim

Several B-town biggies made headlines recently. Anushka Sharma posted a special message hours after her husband, Virat Kohli, announced his retirement from Test Cricket. Ibrahim Ali Khan revealed the special message he received from Priyanka Chopra after Nadaaniyan was released.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news stories of May 12, 2025:

1. Anushka Sharma’s emotional note for Virat Kohli’s retirement from Test cricket

Advertisement

Virat Kohli left his fans in shock after he announced his retirement from Test Cricket. Soon after, his wife Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram handle and posted a special message. In her note, the actress expressed, “They’ll talk about the records and the milestones — but I’ll remember the tears you never showed, the battles no one saw, and the unwavering love you gave this format of the game. I know how much all this took from you. After every Test series, you came back a little wiser, a little humbler — and watching you evolve through it all has been a privilege.”

2. Priyanka Chopra sent a ‘sweet message’ to Ibrahim Ali Khan after Nadaaniyan

During a conversation with GQ India, Ibrahim Ali Khan revealed the best advice he got from Priyanka Chopra Jonas after Nadaaniyan was released. Recalling her message, the young actor stated, “She said I have to hold my head high and keep grinding; and that I must grow a thick skin. Coming from someone as accomplished as she is, I felt really comforted and motivated.”

Advertisement

3. Anil Kapoor comes on board Shah Rukh Khan-led King

On May 12, 2025, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Siddharth Anand has roped in Anil Kapoor to play a key role in King. A source told us, “Shah Rukh Khan plays an assassin in King, Anil Kapoor will be seen as his handler. Anil is also excited to collaborate with Shah Rukh Khan on this mega-budget actioner.”

4. Kareena Kapoor Khan showered love on her mother-in-law, Sharmila Tagore

Kareena Kapoor Khan expressed her excitement as her mother-in-law, actress Sharmila Tagore, will be attending the world premiere of the classic, Aranyer Din Ratri, at Cannes 2025. Resharing the senior star’s post, Bebo wrote “Legend” on her Instagram Stories.

5. Ibrahim Ali Khan opens up on dad Saif Ali Khan’s knife attack

For the first time, Ibrahim Ali Khan spoke about his father Saif Ali Khan’s shocking knife attack incident. The youngster revealed that Saif opened his eyes, spoke to Sara Ali Khan for a bit, and asked for him.

Advertisement

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian's THIS side at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding has got Manish Malhotra mighty impressed