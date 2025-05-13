Did Virat Kohli accompany Anushka Sharma on Dil Dhadakne Do cruise shoot 11 years ago? Anil Kapoor spills beans

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli shocked the whole nation on May 12 as he took to Instagram and announced his retirement from Test Cricket. Several celebrities took to social media to react to this shocking news and share their feelings as his fans. Anil Kapoor also recalled his first meeting with the cricketer, and it was on a cruise during the Dil Dhadakne Do shoot 11 years ago when Anushka Sharma was shooting for the film.

Advertisement

Anil Kapoor took to Instagram story and re-shared Virat Kohli’s retirement post. He also dropped a long note recalling his first meeting with him during the Dil Dhadakne Do shoot. He wrote, “We met eleven years ago on a cruise when Anushka was shooting Dil Dhadakne Do.”

Praising him for his ‘warm, humble, and down-to-earth’ nature, the Mr. India actor admitted that he left a lasting impression on him. Anil further shared that he has been admiring the cricketer from afar ever since their first meeting and added, “Your discipline, passion, and the sheer joy and pride you've given us through your incredible achievements on the field.”

Anil Kapoor also revealed that though he hasn't met Virat Kohli again, he has always been cheering for him. Congratulating him on coming this far, he shared that he retired from Test cricket but can never retire from people’s hearts.

Recently, Virat Kohli took to Instagram and announced his retirement from Test cricket. He shared a pic of himself from the stadium, posing with his bat, and recalled his first Test cricket 14 years ago.

Advertisement

The cricketer shared that though it’s not easy for him to retire from this format, he feels it’s ‘right.’ He added, “I’m walking away with a heart full of gratitude — for the game, for the people I shared the field with, and for every single person who made me feel seen along the way.”

Meanwhile, Zoya Akhtar’s family comedy-drama Dil Dhadakne Do stars Anil Kapoor, Shefali Shah, Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, and Farhan Akhtar in key roles. The film hit the theaters on June 5, 2015.

ALSO READ: Not hand-in-hand but Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma walked like THIS as they jet off in style from Mumbai airport; WATCH