Travel Look: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma play it cool in oversized shirts at Mumbai airport
Power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were spotted together at Mumbai airport. They looked effortlessly cool in their oversized fits.
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, social media’s favorite couple, have always been appreciated for their laid-back vibe and easygoing style. This morning, May 12, the couple was snapped at the airport in oversized shirts for traveling. The duo, indeed, served major fashion goals. If you’re planning to step out, then the couple’s styling is worth noting. So, let’s dive into it!
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma made an appearance at Mumbai airport, rocking the laid-back vibe. The actress was wearing an oversized pink button-down shirt with blue and black stripes on the sides. Adding effortless style, the actress rolled up her sleeves and let them loose instead of tucking them in.