HOUSEFULL 5 EXCLUSIVE: Sajid Nadiadwala faces unexpected hurdles over ‘Laal Pari’ amidst rights confusion by Yo Yo Honey Singh

On Friday morning, Sajid Nadiadwala encountered an unexpected hurdle after YouTube took down the teaser of his soon-to-be-released comic caper, Housefull 5 fronted by Akshay Kumar, citing copyright issues. The strike was made on the Housefull 5 teaser by Mofusion Music Studio, claiming rights on the song ‘Laal Pari’. According to Mofusion Music Studio, the rights to the song ‘Laal Pari’ belongs to them, and the same has been used by producers without authority. However, a source close to the project inform that Sajid Nadiadwala, in consultation with T Series, had procured the rights of ‘Laal Pari’ from Dinesh Productions for a sum exceeding a crore.

Advertisement

“Sajid Nadiadwala, Bhushan Kumar, and Akshay Kumar loved the Yo Yo Honey Singh creation and on realizing the rights are with Dinesh Productions, Sajid bought the rights for a hefty sum at the blink of an eye. Soon after, on the day of the song launch, Zee Music claimed rights on the tune composed by Yo Yo Honey Singh. While the matter didn’t make it to the public eye, the same was settled behind the scenes by Sajid Nadiadwala for some money,” a source shared.

The source further added, “Back in the day, Honey had sold the rights of this song to Zee Music, and the label claimed the same. It was a mistake from the end of the composer to sell rights of the same song to multiple banners, but the stakeholders got on table to find a solution. But now, the newest copyright strike from Mofusion Music Studio has come as a shocker to producer Sajid Nadiadwala, who is caught unaware of all the drama. It appears that Yo Yo Honey Singh had promised the song to Mofusion Music Studio as well, which is a scenario that doesn’t happen in normal circumstances.”

Advertisement

Given that the music rights are with T Series, Bhushan Kumar and his team along with the composer, Yo Yo Honey Singh are presently resolving the issue with Mofusion Music Studio. The source concluded, “The issue will be resolved shortly, as the matter is being handled by the legal experts at T Series and Nadiadwala Grandson along with Yo Yo Honey Singh.” The confusion around rights of Laal Pari continues, but we are hoping that the same is resolved, with the presence of song in Housefull 5.

Housefull 5 is set for a June 6, 2025 release on the big screen.

ALSO READ: Housefull 5: Why is the teaser of Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film removed from YouTube? All you need to know