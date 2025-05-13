Navya Nanda reveals why she intends to 'embody the kind of woman' nani Jaya Bachchan and mom Shweta Nanda are

Navya Naveli Nanda is the granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. Born to Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Nikhil Nanda, the youngster decided to follow her dreams of becoming an entrepreneur. In a recent chat with Elle India, the diva spoke about her strong bond with her mother and her grandmother and stated why she intends to 'embody the kind of woman' they are. Read on!

The granddaughter of Jaya Bachchan, Navya Nanda, states that her nani and her mother, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, have taught her the fine balance between strength and vulnerability. “Both mom and Nani have never shied away from being who they are: confident and bold. They embody the kind of woman I would hope to shape into one day,” the youngster expressed.

Despite being born in a family that boasts superstars like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Navya doesn’t intend to join the Bollywood industry as an actress. Sharing her thoughts about it, Navya stated that she grew up in Delhi. So, a large part of her childhood was spent watching and listening to her father talk about business, and more specifically, tractors. Hence, from a very young age, that is what excited her. “I never wanted to join films; I wanted to be an entrepreneur,” Nanda expressed.

When asked if she feels the burden of living up to the legacy of her maternal family, the entrepreneur stated that nothing about where she comes from or who she is will ever be a weight. In fact, it has only given her immense pride to belong to where she does. “I carry each and every aspect of it with pride, and more importantly, responsibility. All I do is to make my family proud,” she told the publication.

While Navya continues to follow her passion and realize her dream of being a businesswoman, her brother, Agastya Nanda, followed in the footsteps of her grandparents and stepped into the acting realm. He made his acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies alongside Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, and more.

