Zeenat Aman reveals having least interaction with THIS actor from Kapoor Khandan; recalls when he was made to appear 'taller'

Zeenat Aman has been on a nostalgic journey through her Instagram page, often sharing behind-the-scenes stories from her iconic films. In a recent post, the Bollywood diva opened up about the only time she worked with late actor Rishi Kapoor, revealing an amusing incident where he was made to appear taller than her during a shoot.



Zeenat and Rishi Kapoor shared screen space only once in the 1977 film Hum Kisise Kum Naheen, directed by Nasir Hussain. Despite both being big names in the industry at the time, their professional paths rarely crossed. Zeenat shared a clip from the film featuring a playful scene and a musical number, writing about the unique experience of working with Rishi, whom she affectionately called “Chintu ji.”



“Of all the men I worked with from the Kapoor khandan, Rishi and I interacted the least both socially and professionally,” she shared in her note. “In fact, in all the years that our careers overlapped, we only featured together in this one song. My role involved just this one Qawwali number (the only one of my career) and a romantic scene with Chintu ji.”



The actress humorously revealed that the height difference between them became a concern on set. Standing tall herself, Zeenat admitted that several of her co-stars had trouble adjusting to her height, as it was often seen as undesirable for a leading lady to be taller than her male counterpart. That concern became particularly visible in the scene she shot with Rishi.



“So there we were, Chintu ji and I flirting for the camera on a russet leather couch,” she recalled. “But for some reason, our seated positions made our height difference more strikingly apparent. Much to Chintu ji’s chagrin, Nasir Saab propped him up on first one and then two cushions to make him appear taller than me!”



Zeenat also explained how director Nasir Hussain had considered her his lucky charm after the success of their earlier collaboration Yaadon Ki Baaraat. He had asked her to do a special appearance in Hum Kisise Kum Naheen, and she agreed, not realizing it would lead to such a memorable filming experience.

