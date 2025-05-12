Arjun S/o Vyjayanthi OTT release: Where to watch Nandamuri Kalyan Ram and Vijayashanti starrer Telugu action drama film online

Arjun S/o Vyjayanthi is a Telugu action drama film that hit the big screens on April 18. Directed by Pradeep Chilukuri, the movie did well at the box office and fans loved Nandamuri Kalyan Ram's performance alongside Vijayashanti. If you missed watching this film in theaters, don’t worry, as it is all set to make its digital debut soon. Check out the details here.

Where to watch Arjun S/o Vyjayanthi

Arjun S/o Vyjayanthi, will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The movie is already available for rent on the platform for users abroad.

Official trailer and plot of Arjun S/o Vyjayanthi

Arjun S/o Vyjayanthi’s story revolves around the journey of Arjun, a son devoted to his mother, Vyjayanthi. The film begins with a dramatic introduction where Sohail Khan’s character is thrown into an empty well, surrounded by enemies. Arjun’s introduction showcases his calm demeanor in the face of violence, including a humorous moment where he orders a cup of tea after a fight.

As the plot progresses, Arjun’s devotion to his mother becomes central. The film focuses on their strained relationship, with a key emotional rift that persists for years. After several years of separation, the truth behind the rift is revealed through a series of events, including an attack on their home. What happens next is for you to watch now.

Cast and crew of Arjun S/o Vyjayanthi

Arjun S/o Vyjayanthi features a cast including Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, Vijayashanthi, Sohel Khan, Saiee Manjrekar, Srikanth, and others. Pradeep Chilukuri serves as the writer and director of the film, which is bankrolled by Ashok Vardhan Muppa and Sunil Balusu under the NTR Arts and Ashoka Creations banners.

It is presented by Muppa Venkaiah Chowdary. Srikanth Vissa handled the screenplay. Ajaneesh Loknath composed the music, while Ram Prasad took care of the cinematography. The editing was done by Thammiraju.

