Cannes 2025: Know about Indian films making it big at prestigious film festival; Homebound to Tanvi The Great

The 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival will take place from May 13 to 24, 2025. While several Bollywood biggies are set to make their presence felt at the global stage, a handful of Indian films will also be premiered at the event.

1. Homebound

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter starrer Homebound is headed to the Cannes Film Festival 2025. Bankrolled by Karan Johar, Neeraj Ghaywan’s second feature film also features Vishal Jethwa. Ace Hollywood filmmaker, Martin Scorsese, also came on board the film as executive producer. The film has been selected in the Un Certain Regard section.

Advertisement

Sharing the happy news, Kapoor took to her Instagram and penned, “An honour beyond words. Thank you, @martinscorsese_, for guiding HOMEBOUND with the grace and insight of a true master. Your support means the world to us.”

2. Aranyer Din Ratri

Next up, we have an Indian classic, Aranyer Din Ratri, that has been recently restored. In an official social media post, the Film Heritage Foundation revealed that the world premiere of the newly restored Satyajit Ray's Aranyer Din Ratri will happen at the Cannes Film Festival 2025. Veteran Bollywood star, Sharmila Tagore, who portrayed the lead role in the 1970 film, will be attending the event for the same.

Along with her, the premiere of the film will be presented by Wes Anderson, actress Simi Garewal, Margaret Bodde, Executive Director of The Film Foundation, producer Purnima Dutta’s family, and Peter Becker and Fumiko Takagi.

3. Tanvi The Great

Anupam Kher's upcoming directorial venture, Tanvi: The Great, is set to have its world premiere at the Marché du Film (Cannes Film Market) of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2025.

Advertisement

Making the announcement on Instagram, the makers expressed, “WORLD PREMIERE! Global actor @anupampkher’s directorial venture TANVI THE GREAT ready to shine on the World stage! Making its screening debut at the @mdf_cannes, this is more than a moment; it’s the beginning of a global journey.”

4. A Doll Made Up Of Clay

A Doll Made Up Of Clay, created by students of Kolkata's Satyajit Ray Film & Television Institute (SRFTI), is headed to the 78th Festival De Cannes 2025. The short film is selected for the prestigious La Cinef section. The movie, set in India, has been written and directed by Kokob Gebrehweria Tesfay, an Ethiopian student at SRFTI, and produced by Sahil Manoj Ingle. Uma Kumari is the film's executive producer.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Cannes Film Festival 2025: Here's what is keeping Shalini Passi excited for her glamorous debut