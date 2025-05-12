Resident Playbook and leads Go Yoon Jung, Jung Joon Won top buzzworthy drama and actor lists for third straight week

Hospital Playlist spin-off, Resident Playbook, maintained its impressive ratings, heading into its penultimate week. According to Good Data Corporation's latest report, it became the most buzzworthy drama, with leads Go Yoon Jung and Jung Joon Won securing the #1 and #2 spots respectively on the actor list for three weeks straight. Their on-screen chemistry and the blossoming romance of a second couple likely fueled its growing popularity.

The globally popular action thriller Weak Hero Class 2 follows Resident Playbook closely at No. 2. Its actors Park Ji Hoon, Lee Jun Young, and Ryeoun continue to hold strong among top 10 of actor list, clenching 3rd, 6th and 8th spots respectively. Additionally, the beloved cameo-maker, Choi Hyun Wook also broke into the list, ranking No. 7. His brief scene might go down in K-drama history as one of the most popular special appearances.

Heavenly Ever After showed positive upward movement, with its leads Kim Hye Ja and Son Suk Ku moving up four places from last week's positions, taking 4th and 5th spots thi week. The drama also held strong at No. 3, following the skill-based show New Recruit 3. Last week's release, Pump Up the Healthy Love also broke into the list at No. 5 among dramas.

The Haunted Palace maintained its steady run at No. 4 with The Divorce Insurance moving down one place to No. 6. The former's leads Yook Sungjae and Bona moved down to the ninth and tenth spots respectively.

Check out the top 10 lists below.

Top 10 K-dramas that generated the most buzz this week:

tvN Resident Playbook ENA New Recruit 3 JTBC Heavenly Ever After SBS The Haunted Palace KBS2 Pump Up the Healthy Love tvN The Divorce Insurance KBS2 For Eagle Brothers KBS2 Queen’s House MBC Crushology 101 MBC Desperate Mrs. Seon Ju

Top 10 K-drama actors that generated the most buzz this week:

Go Yoon Jung (Resident Playbook) Jung Joon Won (Resident Playbook) Park Ji Hoon (Weak Hero Class 2) Kim Hye Ja (Heavenly Ever After) Son Suk Ku (Heavenly Ever After) Ryeoun (Weak Hero Class 2) Choi Hyun Wook (Weak Hero Class 2) Lee Jun Young (Weak Hero Class 2) Yook Sungjae (The Haunted Palace) Bona (The Haunted Palace)

