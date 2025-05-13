Who Was Samuel French? Learn About Killers of the Flower Moon Star As He Dies at 45

Trigger Warning: Mention of death.

Samuel French passed away on Tuesday morning in Waco, Texas. He was 45 at the time of his passing. He had been fighting cancer for several years.

French was born on January 26, 1980. The actor grew up in Clifton, Texas, after his family relocated there when he was three.

He then moved to Austin and subsequently Dallas to become an actor. He then went on to share screen with Robert De Niro in Killers of the Flower Moon.

French's early work involved roles in the miniseries Texas Rising and Fear the Walking Dead, in which he appeared as Ben.

Best known for playing the role of undercover FBI agent CJ Robinson in Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, his other acting credits include films like Blood Dried Hands, Pegasus: Pony With a Broken Wing, The Pro Bono Watchman and more.

His last project will be available in the soon-to-be-released crime drama Towpath, in which he stars as Detective Bernard Crooke. Directed and written by Paul Sinacore, it is set for release later this year.

Sinacore recalled French as an intense partner whose performance in Towpath defined the tone and power of the movie. Sinacore termed French's work on the screen raw, uncanny, and seriously committed. His work ethic and passion in each scene did not go unnoticed.

French's passion for his work impressed his colleagues in a lasting way. Sinacore regretted that the French would not have the opportunity to view the completed Towpath.

"Samuel was a dear friend and an incredible actor," Sinacore wrote on Instagram, adding, "Together we were on an extraordinary journey, giving everything we had to realize a shared creative vision. ‘Towpath’ wouldn’t exist without him and the incredible intensity he brought to the role."

He added, "[French] gave himself completely to the work, and it showed. I am deeply saddened by his loss and only wish he could have seen the final cut. He was one of a kind, and he will remain in our hearts forever."

Aside from his professional legacy, French had a reputation as a devoted father, in particular to his daughter. Friends and acquaintances remember how much he spoke about her with love and pride.

French's death is a huge loss to the acting fraternity, where he was admired for his ability and determination. Funeral plans for Samuel French have not yet been disclosed.

