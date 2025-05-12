Pathaan 2: Wondering where Shah Rukh Khan’s next YRF Spy Universe actioner will be shot? Read REPORT

Shah Rukh Khan-led 2023 film Pathaan broke several box office records. The fourth instalment in the YRF Spy Universe became a massive commercial success, compelling the makers to come up with a sequel to the action-thriller. According to a report by Mid-Day, Pathaan 2 will be shot in Chile next year.

Recently, filmmaker-actor Anshuman Jha met the President and the delegates of Chile, including Carolina Arredondo, the Minister of Culture and Arts. During his trip to India, the President of Chile, His Excellency Gabriel Boric Font, landed in Mumbai to discuss with possibilities of filmmakers highlighting the beauty of Chile through their projects.

Jha, who met the delegates of Chile, told the above-mentioned publication, “There are concrete conversations of Pathaan 2 by Yash Raj Films and Lakadbaggha 3 being shot in Chile next year.” He further added, “I hope we help His Excellency’s vision of bringing the beauty of Chile to the world through our cinema.”

Last year, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that SRK and Aditya Chopra will be coming together for the eighth instalment of YRF’s Spy Universe. An industry insider told us, “This is the twist to the YRF Spy Universe timeline - Pathaan 2 will predate Tiger vs Pathaan and will set up the clash of two cinematic legends on the big screen. Soon after the release in January 2023, Adi and SRK had decided to spin Pathaan into a standalone franchise too within the Spy Universe, and the former started ideating the sequel of this all-time blockbuster.”

Moreover, Chopra signed a multi-film contract with Anil Kapoor for YRF Spy Universe. Which means, “Anil Kapoor will be the constant in all spy films,” informed a source. The insider also told Pinkvilla that Anil Kapoor is bowled over by the vision of Aditya Chopra for the Spy Universe. Hence, he took no time to sign the dotted lines for the part.

“He begins his affiliation with an appearance in War 2 starring Hrithik Roshan, NTR Jr, and Kiara Advani in the lead. This will be followed by the Alia Bhatt and Sharvari starrer Alpha and finally lead to the Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone film, Pathaan 2,” revealed a source close to the development. Apparently, Pathaan 2 will lead to Tiger vs Pathaan.

