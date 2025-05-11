Thudarum Kerala Box Office Day 17: Mohanlal's family drama on verge of creating history, approaches Rs 100 crore club

Malayalam movie Thudarum continues to storm the box office and perform like a hurricane. The Mohanlal and Shobhana starrer emerged as the biggest grosser of Malayalam cinema at the Kerala box office. And now, it is heading to bag another massive historic benchmark.

Directed by Tharun Moorthy, Thudarum became a big success for the makers. The movie witnessed a sensational theatrical run ever since it hit the cinemas. Moreover, the movie registered better trends than the most hyped Malayalam movie of 2025, L2 Empuraan. Thudarum had recently crossed the Rs 90 crore mark, and now the movie has added another Rs 4.50 crore to the tally, crossing the Rs 95 crore mark in the state.

The family entertainer is on the verge of creating a historic record by smashing the Rs 100 crore mark. It will be the first ever movie to achieve this feat at the Kerala box office. It will be interesting to see how far the movie can go from here on.

Day-wise box office collections of Thudarum are as follows:

Day Gross Kerala collection 1 Rs 5.10 crore 2 Rs 7.00 crore 3 Rs 8.20 crore 4 Rs 6.85 crore 5 Rs 6.50 crore 6 Rs 6.30 crore 7 Rs 7.05 crore 8 Rs 5.65 crore 9 Rs 6.35 crore 10 Rs 7.50 crore 11 Rs 5.30 crore 12 Rs 4.50 crore 13 Rs 4 crore 14 Rs 3.35 crore 15 Rs 3 crore 16 Rs 3.80 crore 17 Rs 4.50 crore (est.) Total Rs 94.95 crore (est.)

Thudarum is in cinemas now

Thudarum is now playing in cinemas. You can book your tickets from the online ticket booking web portals or grab them from the counter itself.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

