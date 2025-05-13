Lee Do Hyun gets discharged from military service: Is reunion with Go Min Si in Hong sisters’ drama his next big move?

Actor Lee Do Hyun has officially completed his mandatory military service. On May 13, fans welcomed the news of his discharge. It signals the long-awaited return of one of South Korea’s most promising stars to the entertainment industry.

Lee Do Hyun began his military duty on August 14, 2023, when he enlisted in the Republic of Korea Air Force. He served with the military band for 21 months. He contributed his talents to morale-boosting efforts while fulfilling his national obligations. Though he stepped away from the public eye during this time, his presence in the entertainment scene remained strong. This is all because of a string of pre-filmed releases that continued to showcase his acting skills.

During his service, several of his works hit screens to critical acclaim. Notably, the supernatural thriller Exhuma received widespread recognition. Lee’s powerful performance earned him the Best New Actor in the film category at the 60th Baeksang Arts Awards.

Alongside Exhuma, the final season of the horror series Sweet Home kept his name in conversations among fans and critics alike. The fantasy-themed Death’s Game also contributed to his continued presence in the spotlight.

With his discharge now official, Lee Do Hyun’s return to the spotlight is already building momentum. His agency, YUEHUA Entertainment Korea, announced on May 13 that the actor has begun receiving a surge of offers. These include opportunities for television dramas, feature films, advertising campaigns, and editorial shoots.

Among the proposals on the table, one in particular has caught the attention of fans. It’s a potential lead role in a new drama penned by the famous screenwriting duo, the Hong Sisters (Hong Jung Eun and Hong Mi Ran). The title is Grand Galaxy and it's a sequel to the hit fantasy series Hotel Del Luna. This anticipated project has been stirring interest since it was first revealed earlier this year. While the plot remains under wraps, the drama has been confirmed to be in development. Also, the casting decisions are reportedly underway.

Lee Do Hyun’s agency confirmed in April that he had received an offer to join the Hong Sisters’ new production, though no final decision has been made. Should he accept, it would mark his second collaboration with the writers following his role as Go Chung Myung in the drama Hotel Del Luna. That role, though brief, left a lasting impression and contributed to the early momentum of his career.

Adding to the excitement is the possibility of another reunion - with actress Go Min Si. The two have previously worked together on Youth of May and the Sweet Home series. Their strong on-screen chemistry has been praised by fans. Go Min Si has already been confirmed to be preparing for the Hong Sisters’ upcoming drama. This raises hopes for a third team-up with Lee Do Hyun. Earlier reports had also linked Cha Eun Woo to the project, though recent developments suggest he may no longer be attached.

Are you excited for the potential reunion of Lee Do Hyun and Go Min Si in Grand Galaxy?

