When Shah Rukh Khan learnt dance from Jawan co-star Priyamani, actress recalls embarrassing but 'incredibly happy' experience

In a recent chat with Humans of Bombay, actress Priyamani opened up about her experiences working with Shah Rukh Khan during Jawan and Chennai Express. While many dream of sharing the screen with Bollywood’s King Khan, Priyamani has had the privilege of bonding with him both professionally and personally. One particular moment during Jawan left her both flattered and speechless—and it all had to do with Shah Rukh calling her his “teacher.”



Recalling a special day on the sets of Jawan, Priyamani revealed, “He stopped everything and asked, ‘Why are you standing there?’ Then he told the director, ‘This girl is my teacher—she’s going to stand right in front of me.’” The actress added that SRK insisted she remain beside him and look at her for dance cues. “Of course I was embarrassed, but also incredibly happy,” she admitted.



This wasn't the first time their bond made headlines. Their first major collaboration came in the hit song 1 2 3 4 Get on the Dance Floor from Chennai Express. Though fans often say she taught SRK how to dance, Priyamani humbly corrected that perception. She said she merely helped him with some South Indian-style steps. She admired his dedication to learning, sharing that he would rehearse all night after long shooting hours, staying back from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. to perfect his moves.



According to her, he didn’t need to work that hard—but he did anyway. His commitment to excellence left a lasting impression on her.



But it wasn’t all rehearsals and filming. Priyamani also remembered the fun moments between takes, like playing Kaun Banega Crorepati on SRK’s iPad. By chance, she answered a question correctly and was awarded a Rs. 100 note from SRK himself. Although she no longer has the note, the memory remains precious.



Another memorable moment came when Shah Rukh invited her to dine in his luxurious vanity van. She recalled the space as warm and homely, filled with family pictures and beautiful décor. She was amazed at how welcoming he was.



With a career spanning two decades, Priyamani has made her mark across multiple film industries with notable performances in Paruthiveeran, Thirakkatha, Chaarulatha, and the acclaimed web series The Family Man. Despite her growing popularity in Bollywood with roles in Article 370 and Jawan, her humility continues to shine. Reflecting on her time with Shah Rukh, Priyamani shared that she would love to work with him again. “I’ll manifest it right here, right now,” she said with a smile.

