Narivetta release date, plot, full star cast: All about Tovino Thomas, Suraj Venjaramoodu's Malayalam cop thriller film

Narivetta is an upcoming Malayalam cop thriller inspired by real-life events. Directed by Anuraj Manohar, the film stars Tovino Thomas in the lead role and is just days away from its theatrical release. If you're planning to watch it on the big screen, read on to find out everything you need to know.

Narivetta release date

Narivetta is set to hit the big screens on May 23, 2025. The film was initially scheduled for release on May 16 but was later postponed.

Narivetta star cast and crew

The movie features an impressive cast led by Tovino Thomas, along with Suraj Venjaramoodu and Priyamvada Krishnan. Narivetta is directed by Anuraj Manohar and the story is penned by Abin Joseph. It is produced by Shiyas Hassan and Tippu Shah under the banner of Indian Cinema Company. Vijay handles the cinematography, while Shameer Muhammed is in charge of editing. The music is composed by Jakes Bejoy.

Narivetta plot and storyline

Narivetta unfolds in a tribal village where the local community fights to protect their ancestral land. The film highlights their struggles against powerful and oppressive forces determined to deny them their rightful ownership. The storyline captures the villagers' resilience in the face of injustice and the complex web of politics and power that challenge their cause.

The trailer opens with a handcuffed individual being dragged into a police station by the security personnel. Actor-filmmaker Cheran makes his Malayalam debut as a senior police officer who initially believes in resolving the conflict through dialogue. In contrast, Tovino Thomas plays a younger and impulsive officer who leans toward violent enforcement of authority.

The trailer also features scenes of severe police brutality and draws inspiration from real-life incidents.

Watch the trailer below:

The official announcement of the Tovino Thomas starrer came in July 2024. Filming began shortly after, on July 26, 2024, with key sequences shot across locations such as Kottayam, Alappuzha and Wayanad.

