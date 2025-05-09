Housefull 5 EXCLUSIVE: Sajid Nadiadwala forced to buy Laal Pari rights from 3 different music labels; spends crores for the song

Earlier today i.e. May 9, 2025, the Housefull 5 team found itself in a major fix when the teaser of the Akshay Kumar led film was taken down from YouTube following a copyright issue from Mofusion Music Studio. Now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that producer Sajid Nadiadwala has been forced to buy the rights to Laal Pari song from 3 different music labels thus shelling out crores of rupees.

As per source close to the development, "Sajid Nadiadwala first bought rights from Dinesh productions followed by Zee Music and now after receiving copyright claim from Mofusion Music Studio, he has been forced to buy the rights from them as well. The filmmaker has been caught off the guard multiple times taking the rights of this song. The scenario has arised because Yo Yo Honey Singh promised the song to multiple music labels without keeping anyone in loop."

We earlier reported that Mofusion Music Studio owned the rights of Laal Pari but the producers of Housefull 5 used it without authority leading to the issues. A source close to the project informed us that Nadiadwala, in consultation with T Series, had procured the rights of the song from Dinesh Productions for a sum exceeding a crore. "Sajid Nadiadwala, Bhushan Kumar, and Akshay Kumar loved the Yo Yo Honey Singh creation and on realizing the rights are with Dinesh Productions, Sajid bought the rights for a hefty sum at the blink of an eye. Soon after, on the day of the song launch, Zee Music claimed rights on the tune composed by Yo Yo Honey Singh. While the matter didn’t make it to the public eye, the same was settled behind the scenes by Sajid Nadiadwala for some money,”the source told us.

It was also suggested that Honey Singh had sold the rights of this song to Zee Music in the past and It was his mistake to sell rights of the same song to multiple banners. However, the stakeholders decided to find a solution mutually. But the latest copyright strike from Mofusion Music Studio came as a shocker to producer Sajid Nadiadwala.

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, Housefull 5 is the latest instalment of Bollywood's one of the most successful comedy franchise. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Sonam Bajwa, Jacqueline Fernandez and Nargis Fakhri in the lead. Sanjay Dutt, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Chitrangda Singh and more feature in pivotal roles. The film is scheduled to hit cinemas on June 6, 2025.

