Tourist Family Tamil Nadu Box Office Day 11: Sasikumar's heartwarming family drama records BIGGEST day of run; grosses Rs 6.5 crore

Tourist Family, released on May 1st, has completed 11 days of release. The Tamil movie, starring Sasikumar and Simran in the lead roles, continues to perform well at the box office. Opened slightly lower, the movie picked up exceptionally well and witnessed a solid box office trend, thanks to its positive word-of-mouth.

Advertisement

Directed by Abishan Jeevinth, Tourist Family surprised the trade circle this Summer. The movie shows better trends than a relatively bigger movie, Retro, released on the same day in Tamil Nadu. The family drama kicked off its journey with Rs 2 crore on Day 1. Surprisingly, the movie collected Rs 5.75 crore on Day 10, taking the total cume to Rs 30 crore. As per estimates, the Sasikumar starrer added Rs 6.5 crore to the tally on Day 11, which is its biggest day of run.

The total box office collection of Tourist Family now stands at Rs 36.5 crore gross at the Tamil box office. It will be interesting to see whether Tourist Family can top Retro's final cume by the end of its theatrical run.

Day-wise box office collection of the Tourist Family is as follows:

Day Gross Tamil Box Office 1 Rs 2.00 crore 2 Rs 1.60 crore 3 Rs 2.90 crore 4 Rs 4.05 crore 5 Rs 2.65 crore 6 Rs 2.55 crore 7 Rs 2.50 crore 8 Rs 2.75 crore 9 Rs 3.25 crore 10 Rs 5.75 crore 11 Rs 6.50 crore (est.) Total Rs 36.50 crore (est.)

Tourist Family is in cinemas now

Tourist Family is now playing in cinemas. You can book your tickets from the online ticket booking web portals or grab them from the counter itself.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Top Highest Grossing Films in Kerala: Mohanlal starrer Thudarum tops surpassing 2018