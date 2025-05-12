What can you expect from Aryan Khan’s Ba***ds Of Bollywood? Netflix India’s content head shares, ‘With Shah Rukh Khan, it has…’

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming show Ba***ds Of Bollywood. The series is already grabbing headlines for all the right reasons, even before its release. Now, Netflix’s Vice President of Content, Monika Shergill, has amped up the excitement among fans by giving major details about the show. She shared that it will be a ‘very delightful and emotional ride for everyone.’ She also called her relationship with Shah Rukh Khan ‘enduring across formats.’

In an interview with IndiaTV ShowBiz, Monika Shergill opened up on Aryan Khan’s much-awaited debut series Ba***ds Of Bollywood and shared some exciting details. “I am so excited about Aryan Khan’s debut series. It is going to be a very delightful and emotional ride for everyone. It will have laughter and everything that you see in the best kind of Bollywood films,” the Netflix vice president shared.

Monika also talked about her bond with King Khan and shared, “With Shah Rukh, it has been an enduring relationship across formats.” She further shared that Netflix India has a beautiful journey of collaborating with a diverse set of filmmakers and opened up on how some creators were 'enthusiastic' to dive into streaming, while others needed a little extra convincing.

The Netflix content head also talked about meeting Sanjay Leela Bhansali, where a rather unconventional tactic proved effective—bringing street food to the table. She shared that he loves street food, and one must have that on the table while discussing projects with him.

Sharing how different filmmakers have different creative processes, Shergill admitted that Aditya Chopra’s approach involves deep, analytical conversations, focusing on audience behavior in cinemas versus streaming platforms. With Karan Johar, the atmosphere is 'very joyful,' as seen during the making of The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.

Earlier, at the WAVES Summit 2025, Saif Ali Khan opened up on Aryan Khan’s directorial debut project and called it ‘fantastic.’ He also shared that his children, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, will also be seen in cameo appearances on the show.

