Meet Kazuki Kitamura, the Japanese actor of Kill Bill fame who joins Pawan Kalyan starrer OG

Pawan Kalyan’s much-awaited film OG has been in development for quite some time. The shoot was temporarily halted due to his other professional commitments, but filming has now resumed. Interestingly, a new addition has joined the cast—none other than Japanese star Kazuki Kitamura. Known internationally for his role in Kill Bill, his entry into the project has taken many by surprise. Before we dive into his role in the film, let’s get to know him better.

Who is Kazuki Kitamura?

Kazuki Kitamura is a prominent Japanese actor who has become a familiar face in both Japanese cinema and television over the years. He is best known internationally for his role in Quentin Tarantino's Kill Bill: Volume 1 and Volume 2.

Kitamura’s performance in films like Minazuki, Kyohansha, and Kanzen-naru Shiiku earned him the Best Supporting Actor award at the 21st Yokohama Film Festival.

Beyond his acting career, Kitamura’s personal life has also attracted some attention. He married a non-celebrity woman in 1993, and they had a son, Shosei Kitamura, who also pursued a career in acting. However, the marriage ended in 2012 after 19 years. In 2019, he remarried, once again to someone outside the entertainment industry.

Check out his son's photo below:

His filmography is vast and diverse, with standout roles in Godzilla: Final Wars, Azumi, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Thermae Romae, The Raid 2, Blade of the Immortal, and Rurouni Kenshin: The Final. He has also appeared in more recent titles like Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead, Silent Parade, and The Yin Yang Master Zero.

Kazuki Kitamura in Pawan Kalyan's OG

Cinematographer Ravi K Chandran has earlier confirmed via his social media handle that two international stars have joined the cast of OG. He shared a photo with Kazuki Kitamura and revealed that the Japanese actor will play a key role in the Pawan Kalyan starrer.

Joining him is Thai actor Vithaya Pansringarm, best known for playing the villain in Only God Forgives. Director Sujeeth is clearly pulling all out all the stops for this film.

The film also marks the Tollywood debut of Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi. Priyanka Mohan stars as the female lead, with the supporting cast featuring Arjun Das, Prakash Raj, and Abhimanyu Singh.

