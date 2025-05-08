EXCLUSIVE: Manushi Chhillar is not a part of Alia Bhatt and Sharvari led Alpha - FACT CHECK

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari starrer Alpha is one of the most anticipated films of the years. The first women-led film from YRF Spy universe has everyone’s attention. Meanwhile, there were certain reports doing rounds on the internet lately suggesting that Manushi Chhillar is also playing an important part in the film. Nonetheless, Pinkvilla official sources of Pinkvilla have exclusively confirmed to us that she is not a part of the film.

However, the film is right on track and will be released on the announced date on December 25, 2025.