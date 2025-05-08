In 2023, we exclusively reported that after the historic success of Gadar 2, Sunny Deol is all set to bring back the Border franchise. The makers roped in Anurag Singh as the director, and worked on a script, that organically leads itself to Border 2. Soon after, the film got even bigger with the casting of Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead role. Touted to be India’s Biggest War film, the makers went on floors in November 2024 for a Republic Day 2026 release. And now, we have exclusively learnt that Border 2 has gets even bigger.

According to sources close to the development, producer Bhushan Kumar has acquired the rights of the cult song, Sandese Aate Hai, from the original stakeholders for a record amount in the North of Rs 10 crore. “Sandese Aate Hai is the soul of Border, and the producer has left no stone unturned to get the rights for a record sum. It’s the highest that a producer has spent to recreate a melody, but Bhushan knows the importance of Sandese Aate Hai in Border, and is confident that the patriotic song will reap rich dividends in long run,” revealed a source close to the development. The song will act as a tribute to the Indian Army.

The source further informs that Sandese Aate Hai 2.0 speaks about the hardships of the Indian Armed Forces, and merges the original version with a modern touch. “The work on Sandese Aate Hai 2.0 has been going on for the longest time and the makers have cracked a version that justifies the legacy of the first part. While the original song was sung by Sonu Nigam and Roop Kumar Rathod, Sandese Aate Hai 2.0 will be sung by Sonu Nigam with Arijit Singh. This is clearly being positioned as the biggest song of Indian Cinema. The song will be picturized on Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Diljit Dosanjh among others,” the source added.

The shooting for Border 2 is going on in full swing, and the makers are expected to call it a film wrap by August 2025. “The film is on track, and will hit the big screen during the Republic Day 2026 weekend,” the source concluded.

Border 2 is the most awaited film of Indian Cinema, and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to make the biggest war film of Indian Cinema. The film is set against the backdrop of the 1971 India–Pakistan War. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.