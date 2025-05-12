Revisiting Rani Mukerji's iconic 'Shava Shava' pastel lehenga from K3G that secretly every girl dreams of wearing once

Over the years, we’ve constantly swooned over some iconic Bollywood looks that have remained timeless and can be donned in any era. Among them is Rani Mukerji, whose lehengas in iconic movies are still adored. Her look in Shava Shava was especially mesmerizing, hugging her silhouette perfectly—and we can’t help but crush on it as the ideal cocktail night outfit. Let’s dive into the details!

Karan Johar’s epic film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, featuring Rani Mukerji in a cameo role as Naina, gave us one of the most beloved characters—and wardrobes—we’d definitely love to steal.

Dancing to the classic Shava Shava song alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan, Rani Mukerji looked ethereal in a pastel sequin lehenga. The ensemble featured a stunning blouse with spaghetti straps and a plunging neckline—not too deep, not too bold—striking the perfect balance for an elegant and trendy look. Adorned with intricate silver detailing and a butterfly-inspired back design, the blouse was truly a showstopper.

She paired it with a matching sequin A-line lehenga that hugged her waist and gracefully flared at the hem. The lehenga also featured a subtle cut, adding a modern touch that keeps the look relevant even after 25 years. To complete the ensemble, she draped a lavender sheer dupatta around her arms, enhancing the outfit’s feminine charm.

This stunning look of Rani Mukerji in her cameo role is still remembered by fans, with many girls recreating it for various occasions.

Without stealing the spotlight from her ensemble, she styled it just right with a statement choker, a structured design that perfectly complemented the sparkle of her lehenga. She completed the look with delicate earrings, letting the outfit take center stage.

To give her look a party-ready touch for the song, Rani opted for nude makeup with a light-shade lipstick, soft eyeshadow, and a touch of mascara. Her mid-length hair was styled straight and left open with a middle parting. To complete the look, she slipped into a pair of shiny heels.

Girls, if you’re looking for the perfect cocktail night lehenga that feels equal parts elegant and dreamy, Rani Mukerji’s iconic look definitely ticks all the boxes. Even after all these years, the lehenga design hasn’t gone out of style and can be confidently worn for various special occasions. Do give it a try!

