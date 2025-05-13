The Royals actor Ishaan Khatter reveals how mom Neelima raised him and Shahid Kapoor ‘single-handedly’ after divorces: ‘A woman…’

Shahid Kapoor’s brother and actor Ishaan Khatter is recently grabbing headlines for his impeccable performance in recently released Netflix series The Royals alongside Bhumi Pednekar. Now, he opened up on how his mother Neelima Azeem raised him and brother Shahid Kapoor single-handedly after divorces. The actor also talked about ‘women with agency’ seeing his mom raising them so well.

Advertisement

Ishaan Khatter opened up about his mother Neelima Azeem and how she effortlessly raised them so well. In an interview with News 18, Ishaan Khatter talked about the same and shared, “All I’ve known is a woman with agency. I’ve seen her balance life. She single-handedly not just brought the bread home but also raised two boys.”

For the unversed, Neelima Azeem has been divorced three times.She first married Pankaj Kapur and shared son Shahid Kapoor with him. However, they got divorced in 1984. She then went on to marry Rajesh Khatter with whom she had Ishaan Khatter but separated in 2001. Neelima then got married to Ustad Raza Ali Khan, however, their marriage ended in 2009.

The Homebound actor then went on to talk about his recent show The Royals and revealed feeling happy that it doesn’t have ‘pseudo-feministic notion’. He further added that it is not seeing a man and a woman as equals and as humans but much more than that.

Ishaan also admitted that he is never scared by ‘women with agenda’. However, he shared that most men can’t stay with a strong woman as a partner.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Ishaan Khatter also spilled the beans about his first love amid dating rumors with Malaysian model Chandni Bainz. Talking about how opposites attract, just like in The Royals, he admitted he believes in it.

The actor revealed that he has experienced it in terms of love and recalled how his relationship in high school was ‘totally filmi’. He shared falling in love at sweet sixteen, which began with a dramatic fight in the class. The duo then had a heated debate, but Ishaan wasn’t aware he would end up finding her ‘cute’ and ultimately falling in love.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more!

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE- Neelima Azim: I was a single mother & till today Shahid is taking care of Ishaan & me in every way