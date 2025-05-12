BAFTA TV Awards 2025: Mr. Loverman Wins Big; See Complete List Here

The BAFTA TV Awards 2025 commenced with excitement and anticipation amongst the celebrities, as well as the fans of the TV shows. With the event being hosted in the grandeur of the Royal Festival Hall in South Bank, Alan Cumming took center stage to host the ceremony.

Mr. Loverman clearly took the lead by bagging the most number of trophies. Baby Reindeer could not sweep the award ceremony; Jessica Gunning did take home the prize for Best Supporting Actress. Others on the winner’s list included Shogun and Mr. Bates vs. The Post Office.

Scroll down to read the complete list.

International

After The Party (Channel 4)

Colin From Accounts (BBC)

Say Nothing Disney+)

Shōgun (Disney+) -Winner

True Detective: Night Country (Sky Atlantic)

You Are Not Alone: Fighting The Wolfpack (Netflix)

Leading Actress

Anna Maxwell Martin, Until I Kill You (ITV)

Billie Piper, Scoop (Netflix)

Lola Petticrew, Say Nothing (Disney+)

Marisa Abela, Industry (BBC) -Winner

Monia Dolan, Mr Bates vs the Post Office (ITV)

Sharon D Clarke, Mr Loverman (BBC)

Leading Actor

David Tennant, Rivals (Disney+)

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

Lennie James, Mr Loverman (BBC) -Winner

Martin Freeman, The Responder (BBC)

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer (Netflix)

Toby Jones, Mr Bates vs the Post Office (ITV)

Drama Series

Blue Lights (BBC) -Winner

Sherwood (BBC)

Supacell (Netflix)

Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light (BBC)

Limited Drama

Baby Reindeer (Netflix)

Lost Boys and Fairies (BBC One)

Mr Bates vs the Post Office (ITV) -Winner

One Day (Netflix)

Supporting Actor

Ariyon Bakare, Mr Loverman (BBC) -Winner

Christopher Chung, Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

Damian Lewis, Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light (BBC)

Jonathan Pryce, Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

McKinley Belcher III, Eric (Netflix)

Sonny Walker, The Gathering (Channel 4)

Supporting Actress

Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer (Netflix) -Winner

Katherine Parkinson, Rivals (Disney+)

Maxine Peake, Say Nothing (Disney+)

Monica Dolan, Sherwood (BBC One)

Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer (Netflix)

Sue Johnston, Truelove (Channel 4)

Female Performance In A Comedy

Anjana Vasan, We Are Lady Parts (Channel 4)

Kate O’Flynn, Everyone Else Burns Channel 4)

Lolly Adefope, The Franchise (Sky)

Nicola Coughlan, Big Mood (Channel 4)

Ruth Jones, Gavin & Stacey (BBC) -Winner

Sophie Willan, Alma’s Not Normal (BBC)

Male Performance In A Comedy

Bilal Hasna, Extraordinary (Disney+)

Danny Dyer, Mr Big Stuff (Sky) -Winner

Dylan Thomas-Smith, G’wed (ITV)

Nabhaan Rizwan, Kaos (Netflix)

Oliver Savell, Changing Ends (ITV)

Phil Dunning, Smoggie Queens (BBC)

Specialist Factual

Atomic People (BBC) -Winner

Billy & Molly: An Otter Love Story (National Geographic)

Children of the Cult (ITV)

Miners’ Strike 1984: The Battle For Britain (Channel 4)

Reality

Dragons’ Den (BBC)

The Jury: Murder Trial (Channel 4) -Winner

Love Is Blind (Netflix)

The Traitors (BBC)

Current Affairs

Storyville: Life and Death in Gaza (BBC)

Maternity: Broken Trust (ITV)

State of Rage (Channel 4) -Winner

Ukraine’s War: The Other Side (ITV)

Short Form

Brown Brit (Channel 4)

Peaked (Channel 4)

Quiet Life (BBC) -Winner

Spud (BBC)

Entertainment

The 1% Club (ITV)

Michael McIntyre’s Big Show (BBC)

Taskmaster (Channel 4)

Would I Lie To You? (BBC) -Winner

Entertainment Performance

Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway (ITV)

Claudia Winkleman, The Traitors (BBC)

Graham Norton, The Graham Norton Show (BBC)

Joe Lycett, Late Night Lycett (Channel 4) -Winner

Romesh Ranganathan and Rob Beckett, Rob & Romesh Vs (Sky)

Stacey Solomon, Sort Your Life Out (BBC)

Factual Entertainment

In Vogue: The 90s (Vogue Studios, Disney+)

Race Across The World (BBC)

Rob and Rylan’s Grand Tour (BBC) -Winner

Sort Your Life Out (BBC)

Factual Series

American Nightmare (Netflix)

Freddie Flintoff’s Field of Dreams on Tour (BBC)

The Push: Murder on the Cliff (Channel 4)

To Catch a Copper (Channel 4) -Winner

Live Event Coverage

D-Day 80: Tribute To The Fallen (BBC)

Glastonbury 2024 (BBC) -Winner

Last Night of The Proms (BBC)

News Coverage

BBC Breakfast: Post Office Special (BBC One) -Winner

Channel 4 News: Inside Sednaya (Channel 4)

Channel 4 News: Undercover Inside Reform’s Campaign (Channel 4)

Single Documentary

Hell Jumper (BBC Two)

Tell Them You Love Me (Sky Documentaries)

Ukraine: Enemy In The Woods (BBC Two) -Winner

Undercover: Exposing The Far Right (Channel 4)

Children’s Scripted

CBeebies As You Like It at Shakespeare’s Globe (CBeebies) -Winner

Horrible Histories (CBBC)

Ready Eddie Go! (Sky Kids)

Tweedy & Fluff (Channel 5)

P&O Cruises Memorable Moment

Bridgerton: The carriage scene, where Colin admits his true feelings for Penelope (Netflix)

Gavin & Stacey: The Finale: Smithy’s wedding, when Mick stands up (BBC)

Mr Bates vs the Post Office: Jo Hamilton phones the Horizon helpline (ITV)

Rivals: Rupert Campbell-Black and Sarah Stratton are caught in a game of naked tennis (Disney+)

Strictly Come Dancing: Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell waltz (BBC) -Winner

The Traitors: “Paul isn’t my son … but Ross is!” (BBC)

