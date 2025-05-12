BAFTA TV Awards 2025: Mr. Loverman Wins Big; See Complete List Here
The BAFTA TV Awards 2025 was one of the most highly anticipated events of the year; it took place in the grandeur of the Royal Festival Hall in South Bank. Complete winners’ list below.
The BAFTA TV Awards 2025 commenced with excitement and anticipation amongst the celebrities, as well as the fans of the TV shows. With the event being hosted in the grandeur of the Royal Festival Hall in South Bank, Alan Cumming took center stage to host the ceremony.
Mr. Loverman clearly took the lead by bagging the most number of trophies. Baby Reindeer could not sweep the award ceremony; Jessica Gunning did take home the prize for Best Supporting Actress. Others on the winner’s list included Shogun and Mr. Bates vs. The Post Office.
International
After The Party (Channel 4)
Colin From Accounts (BBC)
Say Nothing Disney+)
Shōgun (Disney+) -Winner
True Detective: Night Country (Sky Atlantic)
You Are Not Alone: Fighting The Wolfpack (Netflix)
Leading Actress
Anna Maxwell Martin, Until I Kill You (ITV)
Billie Piper, Scoop (Netflix)
Lola Petticrew, Say Nothing (Disney+)
Marisa Abela, Industry (BBC) -Winner
Monia Dolan, Mr Bates vs the Post Office (ITV)
Sharon D Clarke, Mr Loverman (BBC)
Leading Actor
David Tennant, Rivals (Disney+)
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses (Apple TV+)
Lennie James, Mr Loverman (BBC) -Winner
Martin Freeman, The Responder (BBC)
Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer (Netflix)
Toby Jones, Mr Bates vs the Post Office (ITV)
Drama Series
Blue Lights (BBC) -Winner
Sherwood (BBC)
Supacell (Netflix)
Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light (BBC)
Limited Drama
Baby Reindeer (Netflix)
Lost Boys and Fairies (BBC One)
Mr Bates vs the Post Office (ITV) -Winner
One Day (Netflix)
Supporting Actor
Ariyon Bakare, Mr Loverman (BBC) -Winner
Christopher Chung, Slow Horses (Apple TV+)
Damian Lewis, Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light (BBC)
Jonathan Pryce, Slow Horses (Apple TV+)
McKinley Belcher III, Eric (Netflix)
Sonny Walker, The Gathering (Channel 4)
Supporting Actress
Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer (Netflix) -Winner
Katherine Parkinson, Rivals (Disney+)
Maxine Peake, Say Nothing (Disney+)
Monica Dolan, Sherwood (BBC One)
Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer (Netflix)
Sue Johnston, Truelove (Channel 4)
Female Performance In A Comedy
Anjana Vasan, We Are Lady Parts (Channel 4)
Kate O’Flynn, Everyone Else Burns Channel 4)
Lolly Adefope, The Franchise (Sky)
Nicola Coughlan, Big Mood (Channel 4)
Ruth Jones, Gavin & Stacey (BBC) -Winner
Sophie Willan, Alma’s Not Normal (BBC)
Male Performance In A Comedy
Bilal Hasna, Extraordinary (Disney+)
Danny Dyer, Mr Big Stuff (Sky) -Winner
Dylan Thomas-Smith, G’wed (ITV)
Nabhaan Rizwan, Kaos (Netflix)
Oliver Savell, Changing Ends (ITV)
Phil Dunning, Smoggie Queens (BBC)
Specialist Factual
Atomic People (BBC) -Winner
Billy & Molly: An Otter Love Story (National Geographic)
Children of the Cult (ITV)
Miners’ Strike 1984: The Battle For Britain (Channel 4)
Reality
Dragons’ Den (BBC)
The Jury: Murder Trial (Channel 4) -Winner
Love Is Blind (Netflix)
The Traitors (BBC)
Current Affairs
Storyville: Life and Death in Gaza (BBC)
Maternity: Broken Trust (ITV)
State of Rage (Channel 4) -Winner
Ukraine’s War: The Other Side (ITV)
Short Form
Brown Brit (Channel 4)
Peaked (Channel 4)
Quiet Life (BBC) -Winner
Spud (BBC)
Entertainment
The 1% Club (ITV)
Michael McIntyre’s Big Show (BBC)
Taskmaster (Channel 4)
Would I Lie To You? (BBC) -Winner
Entertainment Performance
Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway (ITV)
Claudia Winkleman, The Traitors (BBC)
Graham Norton, The Graham Norton Show (BBC)
Joe Lycett, Late Night Lycett (Channel 4) -Winner
Romesh Ranganathan and Rob Beckett, Rob & Romesh Vs (Sky)
Stacey Solomon, Sort Your Life Out (BBC)
Factual Entertainment
In Vogue: The 90s (Vogue Studios, Disney+)
Race Across The World (BBC)
Rob and Rylan’s Grand Tour (BBC) -Winner
Sort Your Life Out (BBC)
Factual Series
American Nightmare (Netflix)
Freddie Flintoff’s Field of Dreams on Tour (BBC)
The Push: Murder on the Cliff (Channel 4)
To Catch a Copper (Channel 4) -Winner
Live Event Coverage
D-Day 80: Tribute To The Fallen (BBC)
Glastonbury 2024 (BBC) -Winner
Last Night of The Proms (BBC)
News Coverage
BBC Breakfast: Post Office Special (BBC One) -Winner
Channel 4 News: Inside Sednaya (Channel 4)
Channel 4 News: Undercover Inside Reform’s Campaign (Channel 4)
Single Documentary
Hell Jumper (BBC Two)
Tell Them You Love Me (Sky Documentaries)
Ukraine: Enemy In The Woods (BBC Two) -Winner
Undercover: Exposing The Far Right (Channel 4)
Children’s Scripted
CBeebies As You Like It at Shakespeare’s Globe (CBeebies) -Winner
Horrible Histories (CBBC)
Ready Eddie Go! (Sky Kids)
Tweedy & Fluff (Channel 5)
P&O Cruises Memorable Moment
Bridgerton: The carriage scene, where Colin admits his true feelings for Penelope (Netflix)
Gavin & Stacey: The Finale: Smithy’s wedding, when Mick stands up (BBC)
Mr Bates vs the Post Office: Jo Hamilton phones the Horizon helpline (ITV)
Rivals: Rupert Campbell-Black and Sarah Stratton are caught in a game of naked tennis (Disney+)
Strictly Come Dancing: Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell waltz (BBC) -Winner
The Traitors: “Paul isn’t my son … but Ross is!” (BBC)
