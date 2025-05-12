BTS’ Jin previews an estranged relationship with his girlfriend in posters for Don’t Say You Love Me comeback

BTS’ Jin is turning on his ‘boyfriend mode’ for the upcoming release of Don’t Say You Love Me from his second solo album, Echo. In the two sets of photos shared on May 13 KST, the oldest from the group once again channeled his enviable visuals for a melancholic preview of the new song.

It was previously revealed that Jin will tell the story of a couple’s love, one that’s nearing an end, and the newly released look at the track hits the nail right on the mark. The first set of posters reveals the singer appearing gloomy, followed by a peek at a couple where the male lead, played by Jin, seems to be in a war of words with the lady in front of him.

Further, the words ‘Mixed eyes and tangled hearts’ and ‘A man left alone at the place where the love has left, will we be able to love again?’ are displayed on the side.

Meanwhile, the second set of photos reveals memories of him running with his lady love, hand-in-hand, while offering a closer look at the tone of the lyrics, wanting an escape. It reads ‘At the end of love, you just gotta let me go’, and ‘The story of us who were once affectionate’, promising a heartbreaking rundown.

Check out the posters below.

BTS’ Jin is all set to make his solo comeback, following the release of his debut album Happy last year, which marked his military discharge. Ahead of the highly anticipated BTS reunion, the 32-year-old is locking in another individual release, dropping on May 16 alongside a music video for the lead track.

Meanwhile, it was confirmed this morning that Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise will appear on his YouTube variety show RUN JIN, a variation of the septet’s popular entertainment segment Run BTS, for the promotion of the eighth instalment of his famed action series, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning which was shot during his brief visit to South Korea.

BTS’ Jin’s Echo drops on May 16 at 1 pm KST (9:30 am IST).

