Why is Red Velvet's SMTOWN Mexico stage being called 'messy'? Group performs post Wendy and Yeri's SM Ent exit

SM Entertainment has officially kicked off the overseas leg of its iconic concert series SMTOWN Live. The first international show took place in Mexico. Fans were excited to see various SM artists come together for the global stage. However, the event also stirred discussions due to noticeable changes in the artist lineup, particularly the absence of some female idols.

One of the most talked-about acts at the concert was Red Velvet. The group, known for its diverse concepts and strong vocal performances, appeared on stage as a trio. This was the first time Red Velvet performed with only three members: Irene, Seulgi, and Joy. It was because members Wendy and Yeri parted ways with the agency in April. Their departure followed the expiration of their exclusive contracts, which they chose not to renew.

Red Velvet’s appearance drew major attention online. Multiple fan-captured videos of their performances circulated across social media platforms. However, public response to the performance was mixed. Many applauded the remaining members for their professionalism and efforts. Others criticized the stage, claiming it felt underwhelming and lacked cohesion.

Some netizens expressed concern over the group’s energy. They point out that the members appeared visibly tired and less engaged compared to past performances. Accusations ranged from the stage looking “mess” to suggestions that the group delivered the bare minimum. This criticism ignited heated debate among fans and casual viewers alike.

On the other hand, dedicated fans were quick to push back against the negativity. Many emphasized the challenges the trio likely faced preparing for the show. With two members having recently exited the group, the remaining three were forced to quickly rework their formations, redistribute lines, and adjust choreography, all within a short period of time. Supporters argued that, given the circumstances, the trio performed admirably under pressure.

Despite the criticism, Red Velvet’s performance in Mexico has sparked widespread conversation and maintained their presence on the global stage. The future of the group was hit with sudden uncertainty due to the lineup change. However, many fans remain optimistic that the trio will continue to promote and evolve in new directions.

As for Wendy and Yeri, their departure from SM marks the beginning of a new chapter in their careers. Both are expected to pursue individual paths, with fans eagerly anticipating updates on their next moves.

